When Calls The Heart: Erin Krakow Sad, Lost Cherished Member Of Her TV-Family

By JJ Flowers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Calls the Heart (WCTH) fans always feel sad when the Hallmark show loses a character. Erin Krakow, (Elizabeth Thornton) lost her man, Jack Thornton, (Daniel Lissing) at the end of Season 5. Well, some fans took ages to get over his death in the show and some of them went for therapy. Others mourned the loss of Lori Loughlin, (Abigail Stanton) when she was fired. Well, the WCTH TV family members just lost someone who didn’t act in the show. Erin sorrowfully shared the news this week.

Niki Nolton
5d ago

Sorry, she needs to stay gone from the seriesshe thought she could buy her kids way in school .. not so ..I'm glad she got caught .. justice wasn't served .. it was a joke! she got a cuff on the hand .. she should have gotten REAL JAIL TIME .. if you have money you can buy yourself out of just about anything!Shame on you LORI!

Lica Robles
5d ago

Yes it's time for Lori to come back. You can't change the past, only the future. Don't hold what she did forever. There have been many before and after her, just not as public as this. Lori looking forward to welcoming you back.

