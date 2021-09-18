When Calls The Heart: Erin Krakow Sad, Lost Cherished Member Of Her TV-Family

We know that NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 is currently in production, and the same goes for When Calls the Heart season 9. Even with this being said, though, is there at least a chance for these worlds to collide down the road? We at least like to think so, and that is the main talking point we’ve got today. In a post on Instagram, NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen posted a throwback of him alongside WCTH star Erin Krakow, who last appeared all the way back in 2015. (Ironically, she’s also appeared on the flagship NCIS in a different role.) Olsen made it clear to her that it was high time for her to make another appearance, and she responded indicating that she’d love to!

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO