Clemson, SC

Man who didn’t see this coming….

 6 days ago

Monotonous. Mediocre. Repetitive. ZERO creativity. Embarrassing execution. I’ll take Tony Elliots offense for $500 Alex. ...this team, including the coaches, has an air of complacency. The fire is missing, the fire that saw this same group of coaches(minus Scott,now...) out scheme and out work everyone they faced...and when elite recruiting brought elite talent into this energetic dynamic, the championships renewed their acquaintance with Tigertown.

Darien Rencher reviews GT game, talks to Chez Mellusi on pod

Clemson running back Darien Rencher went through the Georgia Tech game and his expectations for the offense moving forward, and he also had an interesting conversation with Clemson RB transfer Chez Mellusi, who is now the starting running back for Wisconsin. Orange Blooded [2740]. TigerPulse: 86%. Posts: 3588. Joined: 8/12/14.
