NFL

Can DJ do anything right today????

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

We’ve dropped below Cole Stoudt at the QB position. Talks trash after not picking up a first down and now fumbles. He’s a trash, not winning anything with him at QB.

www.tigernet.com

saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFL
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Owner “Really Wants” Deshaun Watson

As of now, Deshaun Watson is expected to start the 2021 season on the Houston Texans’ 53-man roster. If the Texans decide to trade Watson, there’s one suitor that reportedly “really wants” him. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants Watson on his team. The...
NFL
New York Post

Drew Brees goes viral for ‘new hair’ during broadcast debut

Drew Brees is one day into his broadcast career, and he’s already going viral. The former Saints quarterback joined the NBC Sports crew — ahead of Tampa Bay’s season-opening win against the Cowboys on Thursday night — but his apparent “new hair” stole the spotlight. Fans on social media were...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
tigernet.com

DJ will be

He just needs to settle down and let the game come to him. I’m 100% confident he will. I recall Deshaun (junior season) and Trevor (sophomore season) getting off to rocky starts as well. lovingit®. All-In [28350]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 14645. Joined: 10/28/15. No way of knowing if the same...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU football: Tigers get a win but don't prove anything

LSU’s defensive performance was encouraging. Its offensive performance was discouraging. The quality of the opposition made the defensive improvement difficult to evaluate. The absence of several key players made the offensive struggles difficult to evaluate. In the end, the Tigers’ 34-7 victory against outmanned McNeese State on Saturday night at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Block Island Times

Doing the right thing

Local resident Steve Wilk has been metal detecting on Block Island for years, exploring the beaches, coves, fields, and marshes. Sometimes he finds valuable things. Sometimes he finds cool things. This summer he found a cool and valuable thing hidden in the sand. Wilk was out early on the morning...
NCAA
tigernet.com

It could well be that

Our poor offensive thus far in 2021 may be a blessing in disguise. Surely our players AND coaches feel as if the Tigers have something to prove with all the criticism and poor reviews by the fans AND media. What better way to get this season turned around could there be? Night road game in Raleigh against a team who would rather beat Clemson than anything else. I know that they are excited at the opportunity to finally beat the Clemson Tigers. They (and others) think we are down for the count. The Clemson Tigers that we ALL so dearly love likely will help some folks see the realty of the orange machine !
CLEMSON, SC
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals reason for his long hair

Aaron Rodgers has drawn attention this year for his long hair and interesting style. Now we know the supposed reason for the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s long hair. Rodgers joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday for his weekly guest appearance. During his appearance, he talked about his hair and revealed his reason for growing it out.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Troy Aikman Tonight

Troy Aikman took his place alongside Joe Buck for Thursday night’s Panthers-Texans game. And per usual, everyone said the same thing about the NFL commentator during the broadcast. Aikman and Buck make up one of the best sports broadcasting duos in the NFL. But because we see them so often,...
NFL
tigernet.com

For all the naysayers

Pretty sure he had 2 years left since he played during the COVID season***. Cannot say I blame Trevor for taking the $34 million. However, after a few more games with the Jags he may start second guessing that decision.
NFL
tigernet.com

Todd Ellis

I remember last year that Todd Ellis made us all mad when he said, "Clemson is cycling out." ??????. He said that in 2017 before the 34 - 10 beatdown and the score doesn't even remotely indicate how one sided the game really was.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Well this might explain a lot

I think we can all see that DJ's head isn't quite in it. Quite a lot to handle for a 19/20 year old:. -NIL pressure - BTW, this is the worst thing that has happened to CFB, ever. The funneled money from boosters is one thing, but the pressure to perform because of potential future money is way too much for underclassmen.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

If NCSU loses, what will Doorknob use as the excuse?

He has exhausted towels and laptops and signal stealing (assuming it was him). "When I was young, I was sure of many things; now there are only two things of which I am sure: one is, that I am a miserable sinner; and the other, that Christ is an all-sufficient Saviour. He is well-taught who learns these two lessons." -John Newton.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields will make his 1st NFL start Sunday when the Chicago Bears play the Browns in Cleveland

Naming rookie Justin Fields the starting quarterback for Week 3 wasn’t in the Chicago Bears’ plans, but Andy Dalton’s left knee injury forced the team’s hand. Matt Nagy took the unusual step of meeting with the media Wednesday at Halas Hall — the coach usually doesn’t speak on Wednesdays — to announce the decision three days after a 20-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier ...
NFL

