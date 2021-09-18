Tokyo reports less than 1000 COVID-19 cases three consecutive days
The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Tokyo Saturday was 862, the third consecutive day with less than 1,000 cases in the mega-city and the fifth time in September. Tokyo saw an average of 2,231 new cases per day in the first week of September, which dropped to 1,243.7 cases in the second week. The capital recorded a total of 125,606 coronavirus infections in August, or an average of 4,051.8 cases per day, up from the average of 1,420.5 cases in July, when it recorded 44,034 total infections.outbreaknewstoday.com
