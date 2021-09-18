CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Tokyo reports less than 1000 COVID-19 cases three consecutive days

By News Desk
outbreaknewstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of COVID-19 cases reported in Tokyo Saturday was 862, the third consecutive day with less than 1,000 cases in the mega-city and the fifth time in September. Tokyo saw an average of 2,231 new cases per day in the first week of September, which dropped to 1,243.7 cases in the second week. The capital recorded a total of 125,606 coronavirus infections in August, or an average of 4,051.8 cases per day, up from the average of 1,420.5 cases in July, when it recorded 44,034 total infections.

outbreaknewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

India fighting to contain Nipah, a virus deadlier than COVID-19

A 12-year-old boy has died in India of Nipah, a rare virus that is far deadlier than COVID-19 — and one that health officials have long feared could start a global pandemic. The unidentified boy died Sunday at a hospital in Kerala, the southern state already battling the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the hard-hit country, officials there said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.3 Jack FM

China’s Fujian reports new COVID-19 cases for fifth day

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s southeastern province of Fujian, the focus of the country’s latest COVID-19 outbreak, reported its fifth straight day of new local infections, though cases remained contained in three cities on the coast. The National Health Commission said on Wednesday that 50 new locally transmitted cases were reported for...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Philippines: Bohol reports dramatic drop in dengue cases in 2021

Bohol Island, located in the Central Visayas region of the Philippines has recorded a dramatic decrease in dengue fever cases thus far in 2021, according to the Provincial Health Office (PHO) as reported in The Bohol Chronicle. From the beginning of the year through September 11, the PHO recorded 119...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Covid 19#Japan#Coronavirus Infections#Public Health
outbreaknewstoday.com

Japan reports falling COVID-19 cases, Down 63 percent in 3 weeks

Japan health officials continue reporting a decrease in COVID-19 cases as some 2,200 cases were reported today, falling below 3,000 for the first time in two months. “The number of newly infected people nationwide has decreased by about 63% in three weeks.” according to Takaji Wakita, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID).
outbreaknewstoday.com

American Samoa reports 1st local COVID-19 case

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported earlier this week: In American Samoa, from 3 January 2020 to 5:20pm CEST, 17 September 2021, there have been 0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 0 deaths, reported to WHO. No COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic!. Well, that all changed this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Latest: WHO reports global decline in new COVID-19 cases

The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to fall last week, with 3.6 million new cases reported globally, down from 4 million new infections the previous week, the World Health Organization said.Last week’s drop marked the first substantial decline for more than two months, with falling COVID-19 cases in every world region. In its latest update on the pandemic released on Tuesday, WHO said there were major decreases in cases in two regions: a 22% fall in the Middle East and a 16% drop in Southeast Asia.The U.N. health agency said there were just under 60,000 deaths in the past...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Singapore reports rise in COVID-19 cases as they seek to live with the virus

The Singapore Ministry of Health reported an additional 1,178 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the most since April 2020, as the country seeks to live with the virus. As of 21 September 2021, 1,109 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation. There are currently 147 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 17 in critical condition in the ICU. Of those who have fallen very ill, 135 are seniors above 60 years.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Philippines: COVID-19 death rate drops despite 3-fold increase in cases

Philippines health officials report a decrease in the 2021 case fatality rate (CFR) among COVID-19 cases despite cases increasing by three fold, comparing 2021 and 2020 cases. The Department of Health (DOH) data showed that the CFR of the country in 2021 was at 1.47% as compared to 2.47% in 2020. On the other hand, the DOH recorded a total case count of 472,205 at the end of 2020 versus a total of 1,929,711 from January 1 to September 21, 2021, which accounts to a 309% increase in cases in 2021 compared to 2020. Among all the regions, NCR which has the highest number of cases in 2021 had the lowest CFR at less than 1%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
manisteenews.com

The Latest: Alaska reports more than 1,700 COVID-19 cases

JUNEAU, Alaska -- Alaska reported more than 1,700 resident COVID-19 cases Friday. But state health officials says that includes reports from earlier this month as they work to clear a backlog that has built up during the latest case surge. Health officials encourage looking at cases by their symptom onset...
hngn.com

Protests Ravage the Streets in Thailand as More Than 12,000 Dead in Alleged Failed Government Response on Coronavirus Pandemic

Dozens of protesters ravaged the streets of Thailand as the COVID-19 pandemic raises the country's death toll past 12,000. Thousands of people have been holding anti-government protests daily in Thailand to protest the government's failing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Once known as a virus-containing wonder, Thailand has now reported 12,855 COVID-related deaths.
PROTESTS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Vietnam taps Cuba’s Abdala vaccine for country vax program

Following Vietnam president Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s departure for a presidential visit to Cuba, the country has approved the use of the Abdala vaccine, developed by Cuba’s Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology. The approval was for emergency authorized administration purposes. “The ministry of health has approved the Abdala vaccine, based...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Bangladesh reports 241 additional dengue hospitalizations Sunday

Bangladesh health authorities reported an additional 241 new dengue patients who were hospitalized Sunday morning. Approximately three quarters (76%) of the new cases were reported in the capital city of Dhaka, while the remaining 57 cases were reported elsewhere in the country. This brings the case total in the country...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ireland reports 36 additional syphilis cases, 80% from Dublin

Ireland’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) reported 36 additional syphilis cases the week ending September 18. 29 cases, or 80 percent were reported from the Dublin area. This brings the cumulative total for the year to date to 565 syphilis cases, a 45 percent increase over 2020’s 388 cases reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

The CDC Just Added These 3 Countries to Its ‘Avoid Travel’ List

The pandemic shows no sign of slowing down, especially in nations where access to the vaccine is more limited than in the United States. You should continue to keep that in mind as you approach any travel plans right now and for the next several months. Some destinations are safer to visit than others.
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Welcome to Denmark, where Covid is 'over'

No wonder many Brits are still anxious about Covid. More than 41,000 positive tests for the virus were reported in the UK on Monday September 6. There has been talk of a “firebreak” at half term – a partial lockdown, perhaps. Schools are operating with twice-weekly testing, air-con and myriad hand gel stations. The debate over who to vaccinate next rages fiercely: should it be a third, booster jab for the elderly or do we want 12 to 15-year-olds to line up? Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge is estimating only 30 per cent of the population has been infected so far. It’s worrying stuff.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy