Tokyo reports less than 1000 COVID-19 cases three consecutive days

Philippines health officials report a decrease in the 2021 case fatality rate (CFR) among COVID-19 cases despite cases increasing by three fold, comparing 2021 and 2020 cases. The Department of Health (DOH) data showed that the CFR of the country in 2021 was at 1.47% as compared to 2.47% in 2020. On the other hand, the DOH recorded a total case count of 472,205 at the end of 2020 versus a total of 1,929,711 from January 1 to September 21, 2021, which accounts to a 309% increase in cases in 2021 compared to 2020. Among all the regions, NCR which has the highest number of cases in 2021 had the lowest CFR at less than 1%.

