As the 2021-22 season for the New Jersey Devils is less than a month away from starting, more information has come out with respect to the season as a whole. Specifically, broadcast information. This is the first season under the National Hockey League’s new broadcasting deals with Disney (ABC, ESPN) and Turner (TNT). Today, both media companies released their schedules for the upcoming season for the games that they will exclusively broadcast. The Devils will have nine games between both networks: eight for ESPN+ and one on TNT.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO