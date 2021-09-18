CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Bench DJ?

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

Put Will Taylor back there and run wildcat at this point. They aren’t throwing the ball anyway. at this point it's on Dabo. At a minimum, DJ needs to be held accountable for his play. Maybe the threat of losing his job will get his attention. This is an 8-4 team right now.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
tigernet.com

Suppose no one wants to argue with DJ...

Re: Suppose no one wants to argue with DJ... Re: Not my ranking but a eSECpn rank of QBs. Much like the score at half time.....there is nothing that matters less than subjective rankings at the begginimg of the season.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

Does it seem DJ

Is slow to read defenses or has our offense not evolved . Seems like we run the same ole plays nothing fresh. I see nothing different the last 2 years on offense . wondering too - we ask the QB to take what the defense gives. Sep 17, 2021, 11:52...
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

DJ will be fine

It’s obvious to me that he’s pressing, and trying to live up to the lofty preseason expectations. He needs to relax, have fun and let the game come to him. I recall rocky starts from Deshaun (junior season) and Trevor (sophomore season) and they both ended up fine.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo
tigernet.com

Some thoughts on DJ

People keep asking me what I see out of DJ, asking me what's different from the guy that beat BC and played so well at Notre Dame, and I keep saying that I see a lack of chemistry/communication with his receivers. But I went deeper, spent some time talking to offensive people I trust, including one former WR here that knows this offense inside and out. He said this, "Look, DJ struggled with some throws, but it looks like is trusting his guys to be where they are supposed to be, and we know (because the coaches said so) that they ran some wrong routes against Georgia. Remember, these WR are having to grow up, too, and Ross is coming back and he's rusty. This is gonna take a little time."
NFL
numberfire.com

Rangers' DJ Peters sitting Sunday

The Texas Rangers did not include DJ Peters in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Peters will take a seat Sunday while Jason Martin covers left field and bats seventh. Peters is projected to make 25 more plate appearances this season, with 1 home run, 3 runs,...
BASEBALL
tigernet.com

DJ will be

He just needs to settle down and let the game come to him. I’m 100% confident he will. I recall Deshaun (junior season) and Trevor (sophomore season) getting off to rocky starts as well. lovingit®. All-In [28350]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 14645. Joined: 10/28/15. No way of knowing if the same...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#American Football
tigernet.com

A "Tactical Benching" may be in order!

I like the idea of benching DJU - with the idea being to settle him down!. I've seen Coach Swinney say, "you are always evaluated in practice and in games and whoever performs and moves the team will get the most reps"! We have won our last two games; but should have. The offense has not looked sharp at all.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario on Braves' bench Thursday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Erick Fedde and the Washington Nationals. Joc Pederson is replacing Rosario in center field and hitting sixth. numberFire’s models project Pederson for 13.1 FanDuel points and he has a $2,500 salary on Thursday’s...
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: On bench Thursday

LeMahieu isn't starting Thursday's game against the Blue Jays. LeMahieu will get a rare day off after he went 1-for-8 with two strikeouts across the last two games. Tyler Wade will start at the keystone and bat eighth.
MLB
tigernet.com

Dj just has to calm down

He has the talent to be very good but Dabo needs to bench him to see if that will wake him up. “The only disability is a bad Attitude” Dabo Swinney!!
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Athletics' Yan Gomes: Remains on bench

Gomes isn't starting Friday's game against the Rangers, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Gomes went 3-for-6 with two runs and an RBI across his last two appearances but will be out of the lineup for a second straight game. Sean Murphy will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
MLB
coppercountrynews.com

MHS honors alumnus DJ Lopez

During the Sept. 3 Miami High School football game, first responders were recognized and honored for their services. An Arizona Sycamore tree was planted at Ragus Field in Miami with a plaque honoring MHS alumnus Damian Lopez. Lopez graduated from MHS in 1987, was #12 on the football team and #22 on the basketball team. He went on to serve his community as a firefighter, paramedic and EMT and lost his life in December of 2020 to Covid-19.
MIAMI, AZ
numberfire.com

Paul DeJong on Cardinals' bench Monday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Rich Hill and the New York Mets. DeJong started the previous four games at shortstop while Edmundo Sosa dealt with a wrist injury. Sosa is starting over DeJong and hitting seventh in Monday's opener.
MLB
chatsports.com

DJ LeGroundout?

DJ LeMahieu has received some criticism this year, and rightfully so. After hitting .327 with a a 135 wRC+ in 2019 and .364 with a 176 wRC+ in 2020, he signed a six-year, $90 million deal to stay with the Yankees. While LeMahieu has struggled at times this year, what is the main culprit? And is he turning a corner late in the season?
MLB
tigernet.com

Take DJ out.

Please. Haven’t been impressed with him since he came to Clemson. Now it’s all about the money. Offense line is terrible also.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy