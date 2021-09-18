People keep asking me what I see out of DJ, asking me what's different from the guy that beat BC and played so well at Notre Dame, and I keep saying that I see a lack of chemistry/communication with his receivers. But I went deeper, spent some time talking to offensive people I trust, including one former WR here that knows this offense inside and out. He said this, "Look, DJ struggled with some throws, but it looks like is trusting his guys to be where they are supposed to be, and we know (because the coaches said so) that they ran some wrong routes against Georgia. Remember, these WR are having to grow up, too, and Ross is coming back and he's rusty. This is gonna take a little time."

