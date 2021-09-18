CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Rangers AHL affiliate, Wolf Pack re-signs D Jeff Taylor

By Ricky Milliner
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 27 year old is entering his third season with the organization and provides additional depth on the blue line for Hartford. In the last two seasons, Taylor spent time mainly in the ECHL with the Maine Mariners (2019-20) and Jacksonville Icemen (2020-21). Despite an already crowded blue line, Taylor will be a good option for the Wolf Pack if the organization suffers injuries or multiple call ups. You could never have enough depth.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
prohockeyrumors.com

Oilers Re-Sign Cooper Marody

The Oilers have taken care of one of their remaining restricted free agents, announcing the re-signing of winger Cooper Marody to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal pays the league minimum of $750K at the NHL level, meaning he accepted less than what his qualifying offer was for. 630 CHED’s Bob Stauffer reports (Twitter link) the AHL portion of the contract is worth $150K. Marody was eligible for salary arbitration earlier this summer but opted not to file.
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Heat re-sign Shortridge, add Michaud, Olsen, Greenfield on AHL/ECHL deals

The Stockton Heat have signed Andrew Shortridge, Wes Michaud, Ryan Olsen, and Matt Greenfield to two-way AHL/ECHL contracts for the 2021–22 season, the club announced Monday morning. Shortridge, 26, split the 2020–21 season between the Heat and the ECHL’s Kansas City Mavericks. He appeared in three games with Stockton and...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Reid Duke Signs AHL Contract

The first player in Vegas Golden Knights history is staying with the organization, though it’s no longer under an NHL contract. Reid Duke has signed an AHL contract with the Henderson Silver Knights for the 2021-22 season. The 25-year-old forward reached Group VI unrestricted free agency this summer after failing...
NHL
chatsports.com

Islanders make five signings to bolster AHL squad

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 05: Cole Bardreau #34 of the New York Islanders celebrates scoring his first NHL goal in the second period against Craig Anderson #41 of the Ottawa Senators during their game at Barclays Center on November 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
coloradoeagles.com

Eagles Sign Trio to AHL Two-Way Contracts

WINDSOR, CO. – The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Trey Bradley to an AHL two-way contract, along with defensemen Andrew Nielsen and Luke Martin. Bradley spent the 2020-21 season with the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies, posting 10 goals and...
NHL
The Blade

Former Walleye goalie Pat Nagle signs AHL contract with Lehigh Valley

Goaltender Pat Nagle, the Toledo Walleye's all-time leader in wins, has signed with Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. Nagle, 33, has spent the last four seasons in the Detroit Red Wings organization. The Michigan native is the Walleye's career leader in victories (68) and games played by a goalie (106).
NHL
chatsports.com

Phantoms Bolster Depth with Four AHL Signings

While the NHL roster has plenty of depth to go around, rounding out the AHL roster was key as well. The Flyers affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, made a few signings of their own on Friday afternoon. They brought in four players, one of which is returning for his second season with the team.
NHL
nfltraderumors.co

Bears Sign OL Alex Taylor To Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears announced that they have signed OL Alex Taylor to their practice squad on Wednesday. Taylor, 24, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina State back in April. of last year He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Browns but was eventually waived and re-signed to the practice squad.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#The Maine Mariners#Jacksonville Icemen#The Wolf Pack
theahl.com

Silver Knights sign Duke to AHL deal

The Henderson Silver Knights have signed forward Reid Duke to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season. Duke, 25, returns for his fifth season in the Vegas Golden Knights organization after posting four goals and four assists for eight points in 17 games with the Silver Knights in 2020-21.
NHL
markerzone.com

OILERS RE-SIGN KAILER YAMAMOTO

The Edmonton Oilers announced on Saturday that they have signed forward Kailer Yamamoto to a one-year contract extension worth $1.175 million. Yamamoto was originally drafted by the Oilers 22nd overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, and he had tallied 20 goals and 32 assists in 105 games since then. The...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Senators Re-Sign Logan Brown

The Senators have taken care of one of their remaining restricted free agents, announcing the signing of center Logan Brown to a one-year, two-way deal. The contract pays the league minimum of $750K in the NHL and $100K in the AHL. GM Pierre Dorion released the following statement about the move:
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Texas Rangers: Taylor Hearn’s success a top storyline of the season

Sep 12, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports. A recent string of Texas Rangers player debuts during the second half of the season has undoubtedly...
MLB
chatsports.com

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 7, Rangers 2

The White Sox bounced back in their final game against the Rangers. A dynamic fourth inning put the good guys on top and Lucas & Co. prevented the Rangers from ever catching up. A smooth series win is just what the White Sox needed. The Starters. Lucas Giolito got the...
MLB
chatsports.com

Texas Rangers’ biggest ‘splash’ from last off-season DFA’d

Last off-season was a surprisingly active one for the Texas Rangers, making a bevy of moves to try and put at least a respectable product on the field for 2021. Well, that hasn’t really worked out, and apparently neither did their largest free agent “expenditure” from the winter, as Japanese RHP Kohei Arihara was reportedly designated for assignment by the team on Sunday.
MLB
Yardbarker

Rangers History Today: The End of The Jeff Banister Era

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the club dismissed manager Jeff Banister. The moment came on September 21, 2018, as the Rangers were stumbling toward a 67-win season. By the time the Rangers released Banister, the Rangers were 64-88. Don Wakamatsu would take over for the remainder of the season, and the Rangers went 3-7 in their final 10 games.
MLB
NHL

Avalanche Re-Signs Logan O'Connor

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has re-signed forward Logan O'Connor to a three-year extension beginning with the 2022-23 season through the 2024-25 campaign. O'Connor, 25, spent the entire 2020-21 season with the Avalanche, recording five points (3g/2a) and a +6 rating in 22 games. He...
NHL
milwaukeeadmirals.com

Admirals Sign Bouchard to AHL Deal

Milwaukee, WI—The Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Xavier Bouchard to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season. Bouchard joins the Admirals after a successful junior career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, where he served as an alternate captain of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies during the 2020-21 season. He led team blueliners and was second overall on the roster with 24 points on five goals and 19 assists, while accumulating 38 penalty minutes in 39 games. During five seasons in the “Q” with the Huskies, Cape Breton, and Baie-Comeau, the Trois-Rivieres, PQ native tallied 25 goals to go along with 135 assists for 160 points and 258 PIMS while skating in 286 contests.
NHL
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers To Start Season As Stanley Cup Contenders

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s hockey time in South Florida and perhaps the beginning of the most anticipated season in franchise history. Bottom line, the Cats are Stanley Cup contenders. With their homegrown stars returning, Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau, Aaron Ekblad, MacKenzie Weegar, and solid players up and down the lineup the Panthers have a chance to make big noise in the NHL. Of course, they can’t take anything for granted as the division and conference are both loaded and two or three very good teams will miss the playoffs. The first goal is to get into the postseason. No easy task...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy