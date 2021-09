Here’s the complete transcription of the post-game interviews with Husky head coach Jimmy Lake, Arkansas State coach Butch Jones, and Husky players. I am extremely proud of our guys for continuing to grind and continuing to work. That is one of the anchors of our program, whether we are doing good and we start off 3-0, we go back to work, or whether we have some disappointing games, we have to go back to work and grow and develop. We will enjoy this one tonight, but then here we go. Tomorrow we have to get back to work. We still have a ton to improve on.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO