CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

How to stream and binge top Emmy Award-nominated shows, movies ahead of Sunday night's reveal of winners

By Mike Snider, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ETUpO_0c0XEtP000

Want to catch up on some of the contenders before Sunday's 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards ?

Ahead of the awards broadcast (on CBS and Paramount+, 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT), most of the nominees are easy to binge. You just have to know where to look.

The good news: If you don't currently subscribe to the streaming service that top contenders such as "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit," appear on, you can start a trial subscription.

Most streaming services explore their offerings for seven days before they begin charging you. So if you don't want to become a monthly subscriber, just remember to cancel before you surpass that seven-day period.

►Emmys 2021: Everything to know about TV's biggest awards show

►A 'Ted Lasso' sweep?: Who will win (and who should) at the 2021 Emmy Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F6s10_0c0XEtP000
After escaping a Georgia plantation, Caesar (Aaron Pierre), left, and Cora (Thuso Mbedu) find themselves in much different circumstances in South Carolina in Amazon's "The Underground Railroad." Kyle Kaplan, Amazon Studios

Amazon

Cost: $8.99 monthly or free with Amazon Prime membership ($119 annually or $12.99 monthly; Amazon offers a 30-day free Prime trial .

How to watch: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and tablets, Amazon Echo devices with displays, Google Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Roku, iOS tablets and phones, plus PlayStation, Xbox, computers and some smart TVs.

What to binge : The online retailing giant has already won Emmys for Amazon Prime Video shows such as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and "Fleabag." This year's potential winners include 10-episode miniseries "The Underground Railroad," which earned seven nominations including best limited series.

Comic book-based superhero series "The Boys" got five nominations, including best drama. Other Prime Video best TV movie nominees include "Sylvie's Love" and "Uncle Frank."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RyXuy_0c0XEtP000
Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Cristo Fernández as Danny Rojas and Jason Sudeikis as Ted in “Ted Lasso" Season 2. Colin Hutton

Apple TV+

Cost: $4.99 monthly; Apple has a seven-day free trial .

How to watch: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Roku, iOS tablets and phones, plus PlayStation, Xbox, computers and some smart TVs.

What to binge : Apple's streaming service, launched in November 2019, only had one show get 2021 nominations, but it was a whopper: "Ted Lasso," the series about a U.S. football coach who takes the helm of an English soccer squad got 20 nominations including lead comedy and lead actor (Jason Sudeikis).

Its series "The Morning Show," which got four nominations in 2020 and earned a win for supporting actor in a drama (Billy Crudup), just began season 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p1nqm_0c0XEtP000
"Hamilton" is up for 12 Emmy awards. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. are competing for lead actor in a TV movie or limited series. AP

Disney+

Cost: $7.99 monthly or $79.99 annually; Disney+ has a seven-day free trial .

How to watch: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and tablets, Google Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Roku, iOS tablets and phones, plus PlayStation, Xbox, computers and some smart TVs

What to binge : The Star Wars series "The Mandalorian,” tied Netflix's "The Crown" for the most Emmy nominations (24), including nominations for best drama and guest actors (Timothy Olyphant and Carl Weathers), and supporting actor (Giancarlo Esposito).

Another Disney+ series with a bunch of nominations (23): the Marvel show “WandaVision,” nominated for best limited series, lead actress (Elizabeth Olsen), lead actor (Paul Bettany), and best supporting actress (Kathryn Hahn).

Disney+ also has "Hamilton," which earned 12 nominations including two nods for lead actor in a TV movie or limited series (Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr.).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KhpLH_0c0XEtP000
"The Handmaid's Tale" got 21 Emmy Award nominations including best drama and lead actress (Elizabeth Moss, who won the award in 2017). Sophie Giraud, Hulu

Hulu

Cost: $5.99 monthly for Hulu on-demand with ads, $11.99 monthly for no ads ( prices increase $1 monthly as of Oct. 8). You can get a free trial of up to one month.

How to watch: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and tablets, Google Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Roku, iOS tablets and phones, plus Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, computers and some smart TVs.

What to binge : Now in its fourth season, "The Handmaid's Tale" earned Hulu its first Emmy awards in 2017 (it won 10 that year). This year, the series got 21 nominations including best drama and lead actress (Elizabeth Moss, who won the award in 2017).

Another Hulu original is middle school comedy series "PEN15," which is up for best comedy.

Hulu also has all five seasons of NBC's "This Is Us," which got six nominations including best drama and lead actor (Sterling K. Brown), and seven seasons of ABC's "Black-ish," which got five nominations including best comedy and lead actor (Anthony Anderson) and actress (Tracee Ellis Ross).

Also here: Eight seasons of CBS' "Mom," which stars lead comedy actress nominee Alison Janney; 29 seasons of "The Amazing Race," and all 46 seasons of best variety sketch series nominee "Saturday Night Live."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YUgur_0c0XEtP000
Michael K. Williams as Montrose Freeman in "Lovecraft Country." Eli Joshua Ade/HBO

HBO Max

Cost: $9.99 monthly or $99.99 annually with ads; $14.99 monthly or $149.99 annually for ad-free. A current promotion lets you try Hulu and HBO Max free for one week, then it costs $14.99 monthly.

How to watch: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and tablets, Roku, Android and iOS tablets and phones, PlayStation, Xbox, computers and some smart TVs

What to binge : HBO its streaming service collectively earned the most nominations (130) of any network or service.

Among the 18 nominations "Lovecraft Country" received, there's a best drama series nod, plus five acting nominations including one for the late Michael K. Williams as outstanding supporting actor.

HBO Max original series "Hacks" and "The Flight Attendant" both earned best comedy nominations. Limited series nominations went to the dark comedy "I May Destroy You" and "Mare of Easttown," which also got several actor nominations including one for Kate Winslet, who was among the show's executive producers.

HBO Max's "Friends" reunion , which reunited all six cast members, is a contender in four categories.

►Which limited series deserves the Emmy?: We passionately defend all five contenders

►Streaming TV: Can you have too much of a good thing? 8 tips to help you trim costs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eeEg7_0c0XEtP000
Best drama: "The Crown," Netflix. Ollie Upton, Netflix

Netflix

Cost: $13.99 monthly for HD video. No free trial.

How to watch: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and tablets, Roku, Android and iOS tablets and phones, PlayStation, Xbox, computers and some smart TVs

What to binge : Netflix got nearly as many nominations (129) as HBO/HBO Max. The fourth season of British monarchy series “The Crown" got 24 nominations apiece, including best drama. Competitive chess drama "The Queen's Gambit," netted 18 nominations including best limited series or TV movie and lead actress (Anya Taylor-Joy), could be Netflix's best bet yet to win a best series Emmy.

Also up for best drama is romantic series "Bridgerton," plus there are comedies "Cobra Kai" – "The Karate Kid" spin-off is in its third season – as well as "Emily in Paris" and "The Kominsky Method."

Lead actor in a limited series nominee Ewan McGregor stars as the famed fashion designer in "Halston."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mEkAZ_0c0XEtP000
Stephen Colbert on "A Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Paramount+

Cost: $4.99/month or $49.99 annually, with ads; $9.99 monthly/$99.99 annually, no ads, plus live local CBS channel. Free seven-day trial.

How to watch: Amazon Fire TV and tablets, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android and iOS tablets and phones, Facebook Portal, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, computers and some smart TVs

What to binge : Here you will find the most recent episodes of "Mom" (three nominations),

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (five nominations); and "The Amazing Race" (four nominations).

Peacock

Cost: Free to watch; $4.99 monthly for a premium tier with more shows and live sports; $9.99 monthly for an ad-free version.

How to watch: Amazon Fire TV and tablets, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android and iOS tablets and phones, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, computers and some smart TVs

What to binge : There's the latest five episodes of "This is Us," and the entire first season of "Kenan," which got a lead actor nomination for star Kenan Thompson.

Best of all, you can do a deep dive into 46 seasons of "Saturday Night Live," which got 21 nominations including supporting nods for Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cicely Strong, and Bowen Yang.

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to stream and binge top Emmy Award-nominated shows, movies ahead of Sunday night's reveal of winners

Comments / 1

Related
Journal Inquirer

Emmys 2021: TV awards show looks to be a fun night

After more than a year of pandemic-impacted TV awards shows, the biggest question looming over the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday isn’t about who will win, but whether the extravaganza will avoid being a train wreck. Last year’s Emmys broadcast, to name one encouraging example, managed to be fairly entertaining,...
ENTERTAINMENT
CNET

Hulu: 10 of the best films to watch tonight

It's only September, but if you're already looking toward spooky Halloween, Hulu has you covered. The spooky 2002 American remake of Japan's The Ring is available now, and it's just as scary as when it first came out. Sure, it may seem a bit dated that the movie that kills you seven days later is available on videotape, but the idea is the same.
MOVIES
Fox News

Emmys producers, host promise a 'good time' ahead of award show

Emmy Awards host Cedric the Entertainer and the show's producers promise it will be a celebration for all. But it could be much more rewarding, even historic, for some. That includes Netflix's drama "The Crown" and Apple TV+ comedy "Ted Lasso." Each is considered a frontrunner Sunday for top series honors in their respective categories, and their casts received armloads of nominations.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ to Stream on Disney Plus on ‘Disney Plus Day’ in November

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings” from Marvel Studios will hit Disney Plus on Nov. 12 — along with a slew of other new content — as part of a celebration of the two-year anniversary of the streamer’s launch. The first Disney Plus Day marks the date the streaming service first bowed in 2019 in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands. Additional content set to debut Nov. 12 on Disney Plus worldwide includes film “Jungle Cruise,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, available to all subscribers (after being available under its $30 early-access pricing); the premiere of Disney Plus original...
TV & VIDEOS
gamesradar.com

HBO Max prices and deals explained: how to stream the TV shows and movies everyone's talking about

HBO Max prices are now cheaper than ever thanks to a new ad-supported plan. You can get a one-month rolling contract for just $9.99 with ads, or $14.99 without, plus a few other tempting extras. Even with the new cheaper option, it's one of the costlier streaming services out there when you compare it to today's Disney Plus bundles, Hulu prices, and Apple TV+ costs. Given its unique content though and the super new movies, you might find it's your next essential service.
TV SERIES
awardswatch.com

2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards – Night Two, Show One

The first of three Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies saw Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit dominate, winning seven of its eight categories, clearing the way for a likely sweep at the Primetime Emmys next weekend. While that ceremony covered cinematography, hairstyling, makeup, production design, costumes, sound and editing of narrative programming,...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Glamour

Emmys 2021: How to Live Stream the Show

The Emmys 2021 ceremony is upon us, and all your favorite quarantine shows are nominated. Everything from Bridgerton to The Queen's Gambit to Ted Lasso received love, and I can't wait to see who takes home the gold. This has already been a history-making year in television. Mj Rodriguez is...
TV SERIES
Boston Globe

Looking ahead to Sunday’s scaled-back Emmy Awards

A ton of new shows are on their way. Yes, we’re on a year-round release cycle these days, as all of the TV outlets —streaming, cable, broadcast — introduce series throughout the year. But still, fall is the season of pencil sharpening and new sweaters, and it remains an especially busy time on the TV front.
ENTERTAINMENT
newstalkflorida.com

Emmy Sunday: Diversity, firsts, and more facts from this year’s nominations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Assorted facts and figures drawn from the nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards:. Fresh off an Oscar win for best original screenplay for “Promising Young Woman,” which she also directed, Renaissance woman Emerald Fennell has earned an Emmy nomination for acting. She’s up for best supporting actress in a drama for playing Camilla Parker Bowles in “The Crown.” Fennell previously earned two nominations for her writing and producing of “Killing Eve” in 2019.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Streaming Tv#Cbs#Paramount#Amazon Studios Amazon#Amazon Echo#Google Chromecast#Ios#Playstation#Colin Hutton Apple Tv#Google Tv#English#Ap Disney#Netflix#Wandavision#Nintendo Switch#Xbox
NWI.com

Emmy Awards 2021: Here's the list of winners

Comedy Series: "Ted Lasso." Drama series: "The Crown" Limited Series: "The Queen's Gambit" Actress, Drama Series: Olivia Colman, "The Crown" Actor, Drama Series: Josh O'Connor, "The Crown" Actress, Comedy Series: Jean Smart, "Hacks" Actor, Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" Actress, Limited Series or TV movie: Kate Winslet, "Mare of...
CELEBRITIES
KTLA.com

Emmy Awards: Winners in some of the top categories

The wait is finally over Sunday night, as the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards have begun. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the festivities at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, a return to an in-person event after last year’s Emmys were held virtually due to the pandemic. The most-nominated shows include...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

TIFF Tribute Award Winners Talk Festival Return, Fate of Movie Theaters, Quarantine Binges

The 2021 crop of the Toronto Film Festival’s Tribute Awards honorees gathered on Saturday to discuss their cinematic achievements and indulge in some responsible human contact. This year’s recipients — including Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch, Denis Villeneuve, Alanis Obomsawin, Ari Wegner, Danis Goulet and Dionne Warwick — sat for a press conference moderated by Variety at premiere festival venue Roy Thomson Hall. Chastain, who took the TIFF Tribute Actor Award for a prolific decade on screen thus far, saw the conference as a homecoming. “I came here ten years ago with a movie called ‘Take Shelter.’ It was the beginning of my career. It’s...
MOVIES
CNET

Emmys 2021 are this Sunday: Here's how to watch the stacked awards show

With the Creative Arts Emmys announced over the weekend, all eyes are now set on the 2021 Primetime Emmy awards ceremony taking place on Sunday, Sept. 19. Massive shows stack out the major categories this year, with the best limited series race looking particularly intense. Mare of Easttown, The Queen's Gambit, I May Destroy You, The Underground Railroad and WandaVision are in contention. All of those, aside from The Underground Railroad, picked up Creative Emmys, which honor outstanding artistic and technical achievement.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Nintendo
TODAY.com

Here's where to watch all the Emmy-nominated shows

The past year has been tremendous for television across all genres. From the halls of AFC Richmond to a galaxy far, far away, we're witnessing a diversity of programming like never before. And due to both the pandemic and the ever-quickening rise of streaming services, it's never been easier to consume your favorite shows or discover new ones. With the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards airing on Sunday, we've put together a comprehensive list of the nominees and where you can watch them.
TV SERIES
The Verge

Emmys 2021: How to watch online, and who’s nominated

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is tonight at 8PM ET (5PM PT), and streaming platforms like Apple TV Plus, Netflix and HBO Max are poised to win big. Cedric the Entertainer will host the show, which will be broadcast live from outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, to accommodate social distancing, which also means the audience will be limited to nominees and their guests.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

How to Stream the 2021 Emmy Awards Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. After a mostly virtual show last year, the 73rd Emmy Awards will air live with an audience and the red carpet on CBS on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the Television Academy’s event will take place outdoors at the L.A. Live deck in downtown Los Angeles with a limited number of nominees in the crowd. This year’s most-nominated TV shows include a host of original series from streaming services. Netflix has earned a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thefandomentals.com

Peacock’s Renews Emmy-Nominated Late-Night Series ‘The Amber Ruffin Show’ For S2

Peacock’s Emmy-nominated late-night series The Amber Ruffin Show has been renewed for a second season. “We are thrilled to keep doing what we love for another season,” said host, writer and executive producer Amber Ruffin. “Margaritas for everyone!”. Season one of the critically-acclaimed series – which recently welcomed a live...
TV & VIDEOS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

254K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy