How to stream and binge top Emmy Award-nominated shows, movies ahead of Sunday night's reveal of winners

Want to catch up on some of the contenders before Sunday's 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards ?

Ahead of the awards broadcast (on CBS and Paramount+, 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT), most of the nominees are easy to binge. You just have to know where to look.

The good news: If you don't currently subscribe to the streaming service that top contenders such as "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit," appear on, you can start a trial subscription.

Most streaming services explore their offerings for seven days before they begin charging you. So if you don't want to become a monthly subscriber, just remember to cancel before you surpass that seven-day period.

After escaping a Georgia plantation, Caesar (Aaron Pierre), left, and Cora (Thuso Mbedu) find themselves in much different circumstances in South Carolina in Amazon's "The Underground Railroad." Kyle Kaplan, Amazon Studios

Amazon

► Cost: $8.99 monthly or free with Amazon Prime membership ($119 annually or $12.99 monthly; Amazon offers a 30-day free Prime trial .

► How to watch: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and tablets, Amazon Echo devices with displays, Google Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Roku, iOS tablets and phones, plus PlayStation, Xbox, computers and some smart TVs.

► What to binge : The online retailing giant has already won Emmys for Amazon Prime Video shows such as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and "Fleabag." This year's potential winners include 10-episode miniseries "The Underground Railroad," which earned seven nominations including best limited series.

Comic book-based superhero series "The Boys" got five nominations, including best drama. Other Prime Video best TV movie nominees include "Sylvie's Love" and "Uncle Frank."

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Cristo Fernández as Danny Rojas and Jason Sudeikis as Ted in “Ted Lasso" Season 2. Colin Hutton

Apple TV+

► Cost: $4.99 monthly; Apple has a seven-day free trial .

► How to watch: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Roku, iOS tablets and phones, plus PlayStation, Xbox, computers and some smart TVs.

► What to binge : Apple's streaming service, launched in November 2019, only had one show get 2021 nominations, but it was a whopper: "Ted Lasso," the series about a U.S. football coach who takes the helm of an English soccer squad got 20 nominations including lead comedy and lead actor (Jason Sudeikis).

Its series "The Morning Show," which got four nominations in 2020 and earned a win for supporting actor in a drama (Billy Crudup), just began season 2.

"Hamilton" is up for 12 Emmy awards. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. are competing for lead actor in a TV movie or limited series. AP

Disney+

► Cost: $7.99 monthly or $79.99 annually; Disney+ has a seven-day free trial .

► How to watch: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and tablets, Google Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Roku, iOS tablets and phones, plus PlayStation, Xbox, computers and some smart TVs

► What to binge : The Star Wars series "The Mandalorian,” tied Netflix's "The Crown" for the most Emmy nominations (24), including nominations for best drama and guest actors (Timothy Olyphant and Carl Weathers), and supporting actor (Giancarlo Esposito).

Another Disney+ series with a bunch of nominations (23): the Marvel show “WandaVision,” nominated for best limited series, lead actress (Elizabeth Olsen), lead actor (Paul Bettany), and best supporting actress (Kathryn Hahn).

Disney+ also has "Hamilton," which earned 12 nominations including two nods for lead actor in a TV movie or limited series (Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr.).

"The Handmaid's Tale" got 21 Emmy Award nominations including best drama and lead actress (Elizabeth Moss, who won the award in 2017). Sophie Giraud, Hulu

Hulu

► Cost: $5.99 monthly for Hulu on-demand with ads, $11.99 monthly for no ads ( prices increase $1 monthly as of Oct. 8). You can get a free trial of up to one month.

► How to watch: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and tablets, Google Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Roku, iOS tablets and phones, plus Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, computers and some smart TVs.

► What to binge : Now in its fourth season, "The Handmaid's Tale" earned Hulu its first Emmy awards in 2017 (it won 10 that year). This year, the series got 21 nominations including best drama and lead actress (Elizabeth Moss, who won the award in 2017).

Another Hulu original is middle school comedy series "PEN15," which is up for best comedy.

Hulu also has all five seasons of NBC's "This Is Us," which got six nominations including best drama and lead actor (Sterling K. Brown), and seven seasons of ABC's "Black-ish," which got five nominations including best comedy and lead actor (Anthony Anderson) and actress (Tracee Ellis Ross).

Also here: Eight seasons of CBS' "Mom," which stars lead comedy actress nominee Alison Janney; 29 seasons of "The Amazing Race," and all 46 seasons of best variety sketch series nominee "Saturday Night Live."

Michael K. Williams as Montrose Freeman in "Lovecraft Country." Eli Joshua Ade/HBO

HBO Max

► Cost: $9.99 monthly or $99.99 annually with ads; $14.99 monthly or $149.99 annually for ad-free. A current promotion lets you try Hulu and HBO Max free for one week, then it costs $14.99 monthly.

► How to watch: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and tablets, Roku, Android and iOS tablets and phones, PlayStation, Xbox, computers and some smart TVs

► What to binge : HBO its streaming service collectively earned the most nominations (130) of any network or service.

Among the 18 nominations "Lovecraft Country" received, there's a best drama series nod, plus five acting nominations including one for the late Michael K. Williams as outstanding supporting actor.

HBO Max original series "Hacks" and "The Flight Attendant" both earned best comedy nominations. Limited series nominations went to the dark comedy "I May Destroy You" and "Mare of Easttown," which also got several actor nominations including one for Kate Winslet, who was among the show's executive producers.

HBO Max's "Friends" reunion , which reunited all six cast members, is a contender in four categories.

Best drama: "The Crown," Netflix. Ollie Upton, Netflix

Netflix

► Cost: $13.99 monthly for HD video. No free trial.

► How to watch: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and tablets, Roku, Android and iOS tablets and phones, PlayStation, Xbox, computers and some smart TVs

► What to binge : Netflix got nearly as many nominations (129) as HBO/HBO Max. The fourth season of British monarchy series “The Crown" got 24 nominations apiece, including best drama. Competitive chess drama "The Queen's Gambit," netted 18 nominations including best limited series or TV movie and lead actress (Anya Taylor-Joy), could be Netflix's best bet yet to win a best series Emmy.

Also up for best drama is romantic series "Bridgerton," plus there are comedies "Cobra Kai" – "The Karate Kid" spin-off is in its third season – as well as "Emily in Paris" and "The Kominsky Method."

Lead actor in a limited series nominee Ewan McGregor stars as the famed fashion designer in "Halston."

Stephen Colbert on "A Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Paramount+

► Cost: $4.99/month or $49.99 annually, with ads; $9.99 monthly/$99.99 annually, no ads, plus live local CBS channel. Free seven-day trial.

► How to watch: Amazon Fire TV and tablets, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android and iOS tablets and phones, Facebook Portal, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, computers and some smart TVs

► What to binge : Here you will find the most recent episodes of "Mom" (three nominations),

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (five nominations); and "The Amazing Race" (four nominations).

Peacock

► Cost: Free to watch; $4.99 monthly for a premium tier with more shows and live sports; $9.99 monthly for an ad-free version.

► How to watch: Amazon Fire TV and tablets, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android and iOS tablets and phones, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, computers and some smart TVs

► What to binge : There's the latest five episodes of "This is Us," and the entire first season of "Kenan," which got a lead actor nomination for star Kenan Thompson.

Best of all, you can do a deep dive into 46 seasons of "Saturday Night Live," which got 21 nominations including supporting nods for Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cicely Strong, and Bowen Yang.

