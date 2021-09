The Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals played a relatively clean first half of football, resulting in a close game. The narrative changed in the second half as they combined for five turnovers, including four on consecutive series from the Bengals. Andy Dalton was efficient in the first half until an ankle injury forced him to retire from the game, opening the door for Justin Fields, the No. 11 overall selection in the 2021 draft.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO