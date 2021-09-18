Flood Advisory issued for Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 21:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-19 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Walton The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Walton County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 654 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Paxton, Caney Creek, Gordon, Cluster Springs, Sand Hill, Glendale, Flowersville and Piney Grove.