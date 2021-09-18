CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Limestone County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Limestone, Morgan by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Limestone; Morgan The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flood Warning for Limestone County in north central Alabama Northwestern Morgan County in north central Alabama * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 653 PM CDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing and there are multiple road closures in the Ardmore, Elkmont, and Decatur areas. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Decatur, Athens, Priceville, Trinity, Ardmore, Tanner, Elkmont, Mooresville, French Mill, Belle Mina, Cartwright, Holland Gin, Leggtown, Basham and Neel.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
County
Morgan County, AL
City
Decatur, AL
County
Limestone County, AL
City
Mooresville, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Belle Mina, AL
City
Elkmont, AL
City
Ardmore, AL
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Central Alabama#Extreme Weather#Limestone Morgan#Leggtown

Comments / 0

Community Policy