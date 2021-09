Here in New York, we are blessed with an abundance of flea markets. If you love searching for treasures, there’s plenty to find here! One of the biggest flea markets in New York is Kelly’s Antique World and Flea Market in Clarence. This place has hundreds of vendors, both indoor and outdoors, and features just about any item you can think of. Whether you’re looking for furniture, wanting to expand a collection, or just like browsing, you can get your fill here.

