Lexington County, SC

Driver killed in Thursday I-26 accident identified

WLTX.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified a Georgia man killed in an accident on I-26 earlier in the week. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, 49-year-old John Richard Kotleba of Alpharetta, Georgia was heading east on the interstate near mile marker 127 on Thursday afternoon when his vehicle crossed the median and collided with an SUV heading west and then hit a tractor-trailer head-on.

