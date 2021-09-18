CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz Goes ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’ With Justice for J6 Protester Who Didn’t Believe Cops Were Assaulted on Jan. 6 (Even After He Was Shown The Video)
CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz went “down the rabbit hole” with a protester at the “Justice for J6” rally in D.C., talking to a man wearing some sort of fur hat who not only expressed a belief that the 2020 election was stolen, but did not believe that police were assaulted during the Jan. 6 insurrection — even after Prokupecz showed him video clips from that day.www.mediaite.com
