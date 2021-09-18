CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz Goes ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’ With Justice for J6 Protester Who Didn’t Believe Cops Were Assaulted on Jan. 6 (Even After He Was Shown The Video)

By Sarah Rumpf
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN’s Shimon Prokupecz went “down the rabbit hole” with a protester at the “Justice for J6” rally in D.C., talking to a man wearing some sort of fur hat who not only expressed a belief that the 2020 election was stolen, but did not believe that police were assaulted during the Jan. 6 insurrection — even after Prokupecz showed him video clips from that day.

People

Man Heard Gabby Petito Ask Brian Laundrie 'Why Do You Have to Be So Mean?' During Dispute

A man who witnessed the Aug. 12 argument between Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie in Moab, Utah, told police at the time that "something seemed off." According to a recently released written statement, the witness, identified only as Chris, told Moab police he was outside the Moonflower Community Cooperative near Arches National Park when he saw the couple in the middle of "some sort of dispute," KSTU reports.
MOAB, UT
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Shimon Prokupecz
Person
Jim Acosta
Fox News Dominates August Ratings, While Chris Cuomo Draws Most Viewers For CNN

Fox News continued to rule the roost as the top rated cable TV news network for the month of August. The network maintained a solid dominance, with its top-rated prime time hosts leading the way, though it also notched strong numbers with Greg Gutfeld’s recently launched show, which placed him in stiff competition with the comics of late night programing.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
#Cnn#Down The Rabbit Hole#Protest Riot#Cnn Newsroom#Capitol Police
CNN Reliable Sources Guest Vows Fox News Personalities Will Be ‘Punished’ in the ‘Afterworld’ for Sustaining Big Lie

Former media critic and CNN regular David Zurawik believes that Fox News will face some kind of otherworldly retribution for having a corrosive impact on American democracy. Zurawik joined Brian Stelter on Sunday for a Reliable Sources conversation about conservatives and their rebuke of facts as presented by the media. As part of his commentary, Zurawik painted Fox as part of the “pro-Trump,” “right-wing” media as he warned about the erosive effect Trump had on American society.
POLITICS
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX): I’m Not Going To Accept The Demonization Of Border Patrol Agents For Keeping Us Safe

Congressman Tony Gonzales (R-TX-23) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss the ongoing crisis at the southern border. Gonzales responded to media headlines that mischaracterized his praise for Boarder patrol agents. Rep. Gonzales blasted the mischaracterizations of his comments saying,. “Yeah, you know, I’ve never shied away from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

WATCH: CNN’s John Berman RIPS Tucker Carlson Over ‘Not Even Thinly-Veiled Racism’ of Replacement Theory

CNN’s John Berman ridiculed Tucker Carlson over the “not even thinly-veiled racism” of the Fox News host’s most recent rant about “Legacy Americans” being “replaced.”. On Thursday morning’s edition of New Day, Berman and co-anchor Brianna Keilar hosted commentator Ana Navarro for a discussion of the day’s news, including the...
ENTERTAINMENT
meaws.com

Another rapey photo of Matt Gaetz you can’t unsee has hit the internet

Yet another creepy photo of Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has hit the internet. Happy Wednesday!The photo, which cannot be unseen, was first circulated yesterday on Twitter by The Lincoln Project and appears to show Gaetz hovering like a predator behind his new wife, 26-year-old Ginger Luckey, in the mirror.“This is what happens when you look in a mirror and say ‘Florida Man’ three times,” the group tweeted, along with the chilling photograph.This is what happens when you look in a mirror and say “Florida Man” three times.
PUBLIC SAFETY

