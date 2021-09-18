CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Jim Acosta Dunks on ‘Sad Sack’ Tucker Carlson and Fox News For Covid Misinformation: They ‘Don’t Have the Balls to Tell you The Truth’

By Sarah Rumpf
mediaite.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN’s Jim Acosta dropped a series of double entendres to dunk on rival network Fox News and their top-rated host Tucker Carlson for Covid-related misinformation, specifically regarding the bizarro story of the week stemming from Nicki Minaj’s tweet about her cousin’s friend’s alleged inflammatory testicular reaction to a Covid vaccine.

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 3

Related
Business Insider

The daughter of an unvaccinated man who died of COVID-19 says Tucker Carlson and misinformation 'played a role' in his vaccine hesitancy

The daughter of an unvaccinated man who died of COVID-19 spoke to CNN about her father. Katie Lane said her father "watched some Tucker Carlson videos on YouTube" concerning vaccines. She said her 45-year-old father wasn't opposed to all vaccines, but was influenced by misinformation. The daughter of an unvaccinated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade asks why Biden won't 'yell' at Black voters 'who put him in office' to get the COVID-19 vaccine

On Monday, the Fox News host Brian Kilmeade complained about Biden and Black voters, specifically. Kilmeade said only doctors should promote the COVID-19 vaccine to reduce hesitancy. The host blamed Biden for not doing more to encourage more Black Americans to get vaccinated. The "Fox & Friends" cohost Brian Kilmeade...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
nickiswift.com

Nicki Minaj's Tucker Carlson Tweet Sparks Internet Meltdown

Most people probably didn't have Nicki Minaj praising Tucker Carlson on their 2021 bingo card, but it's the world we're living in. On Sept. 13, Minaj faced widespread criticism after tweeting, "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won't for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now." (The rapper later tweeted that she skipped the Met Gala because she "didn't want to travel" with her young son.)
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Jim Acosta
mediaite.com

CNN Reliable Sources Guest Vows Fox News Personalities Will Be ‘Punished’ in the ‘Afterworld’ for Sustaining Big Lie

Former media critic and CNN regular David Zurawik believes that Fox News will face some kind of otherworldly retribution for having a corrosive impact on American democracy. Zurawik joined Brian Stelter on Sunday for a Reliable Sources conversation about conservatives and their rebuke of facts as presented by the media. As part of his commentary, Zurawik painted Fox as part of the “pro-Trump,” “right-wing” media as he warned about the erosive effect Trump had on American society.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘These people are freaks’: Former Fox News analyst compares network to bar scene in Star Wars

United States Army Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Peters called Fox News guests “freaks” in a special tell-all programme about working for the network.On the show titled Fox and the Big Lie: Trump returns to campaign trail amid ‘stolen election’ lawsuits, for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Mr Peters said: “When I left, the guests got more and more bizarre, more distasteful”.Mr Peters worked at Fox News for years as a military analyst, until 2018 when he accused the network of “assaulting our constitutional order and the rule of law”.In the room where talking heads would wait to speak to pundits on the show, it...
MILITARY
mediaite.com

Joy Reid Hits ‘Fully Vaccinated Poop Peddlers Over at Fox News’ for Reaction to Biden’s New Covid Requirements

Joy Reid addressed the conservative freakout in response to President Joe Biden’s announcement of new policies designed to contain Covid-19. Biden said he will ask the Department of Labor to require that companies with 100 or more employees mandate their workers be vaccinated against Covid-19 or receive weekly testing. He also said all federal employees will be required to be vaccinated, except for for postal workers. Those who are unvaccinated must get tested weekly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News For#Cnn
HuffingtonPost

Tucker Carlson Admits He Sometimes Lies On His Show

Tucker Carlson is apparently telling the truth when he says he sometimes lies on his show. The Fox News host admitted his relationship with the truth sometimes wavers as he was interviewed by fellow conservative media host Dave Rubin on Monday. It happened after Rubin asked Carlson how CNN employees...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Tucker Carlson confirms it: ‘I lie’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is fashioning something of a professional defense: Sure, he lies, but not the way those guys at CNN lie. In a 2018 podcast appearance, he ripped into CNN “Reliable Sources" host Brian Stelter. “He’s just such a pompous little guy. … I mean, he’s one of the falsest people I’ve ever seen on television. … He’s just so, like, self-righteous … but also lying at the same time. Like, I lie ’cause everyone does. But one thing I would never do, have never done in my whole life, is lie self-righteously,” said Carlson in a chat with Jamie Weinstein. Moments later, he reversed: “I don’t lie.”
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Jim Acosta Calls Out ‘Human Manure-Spreader’ Tucker Carlson

CNN anchor Jim Acosta, sounding exasperated, called Fox News host Tucker Carlson a “human manure-spreader” on Saturday for fear-mongering about Afghan refugees who fled their country for the U.S. after the American military’s withdrawal and the Taliban’s swift takeover. Acosta said, “Over on Fox, human manure-spreader Tucker Carlson has floated yet another race-baiting conspiracy theory that tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are being welcomed into this country to change the outcome of future elections.” Acosta was responding to a remark Carlson made on his Friday show complaining that some refugees might “stay permanently” in the U.S., and that “thanks to meticulous and thoughtful planning, ‘Operation Change America Forever’ came across precisely according to plan. It worked flawlessly.” Acosta followed a clip of Carlson with an incredulous question: “Did he say ‘Operation Change America Forever’?”
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Daily Beast

Seth Meyers Nails Tucker Carlson for COVID Mandate Contradiction

“Several polls, including one by Fox News itself, have now shown that President Biden’s vaccine requirements and other COVID measures are widely popular,” Seth Meyers noted at the top of his latest “A Closer Look” segment Monday night. “So Republicans and right-wing pundits have been forced to come up with increasingly insane arguments against them.”
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

Jason Whitlock Tells Tucker Carlson Nicki Minaj’s Media Critics Are ‘Satanic’

Tucker Carlson said Friday night he agreed with BlazeTV’s Jason Whitlock saying that Nicki Minaj is being criticized by “satanic” media figures. Whitlock joined Carlson after writing a column attacking MSNBC’s Joy Reid as “the black MSNBC cultural overseer at the Rachel Maddow plantation” and “a high priestess in a satanic cult” and accused her of hosting “a Jesus-hostile television show” and even said she “moved into Massa Maddow’s big house.”
CELEBRITIES
primetimer.com

Seth Meyers breaks out his Tucker Carlson impression to mock the Fox News host's vaccine skepticism

"If they can force you take a vaccine, what can’t they force you to do?" the Late Night host said, channeling Carlson. "Can they force you to take psychotropic meds? Make you wear a seatbelt? Make you put your shoes on at Olive Garden even though they tell you, ‘When you’re here, you’re family?’ And then when you try to fill a briefcase with unlimited breadsticks, can they call security?"
HEALTH
mediaite.com

Tucker Carlson and Greg Gutfeld Have Insult-Riddled Debate Over CNN’s ‘Dumbest’ Anchor: ‘That Guy Is Every Bit As Stupid As He Seems’

Tucker Carlson made a guest appearance on Gutfeld! on Wednesday night to debate the eponymous host on the question of which CNN host is the “dumbest.”. Greg Gutfeld said he thinks Don Lemon qualifies for that ignominious distinction, while Carlson maintained that it’s Chris Cuomo. On his show on Tuesday, Carlson dubbed Cuomo “the single dumbest person ever to perform on cable news.” The Fox News host added, “He makes Don Lemon look like a particle physicist.”
TV & VIDEOS
meaws.com

Tucker Carlson reveals his true colors and boy, what a gross palette

In 2020, lawyers for Fox News argued in court that viewers of Tucker Carlson, the network’s top-rated host, should understand that what he says isn’t necessarily true.It was a strange, and successful, legal defense. Carlson was being accused of slander, but the judge determined the “‘general tenor’ of the show...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy