The 2011 disappearance of a woman from Parkland will be featured Wednesday on a segment of a TV show focused on unsolved crimes and missing children. Ruthie Fawn Kindness was last seen in Parkland, an unincorporated suburb of Tacoma, on Feb. 3, 2011, according to the Washington State Patrol. She was 20 years old when she went missing and would have turned 31 in August.