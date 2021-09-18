CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queensbury, NY

Brimhall edges Franjieh at Queensbury-Adirondack Invitational

By James Allen
Times Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUEENSBURY — Throughout the race and its aftermath Saturday morning, Nathan Brimhall and Julian Franjieh showed you can indeed be friends and rivals at the same time. Brimhall and Franjieh ran together throughout the majority of the Division I boys' cross country race at the Queensbury-Adirondack Invitational. Late in the event, Brimhall pulled away and prevailed in impressive fashion with a time of 15 minutes, 35.37 seconds and helped Shenendehowa earn the team title as well on a steamy day on which the sun broke through following a cloudy early morning.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niskayuna, NY
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Averill Park, NY
Queensbury, NY
Sports
City
Voorheesville, NY
City
Queensbury, NY
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adirondack#Race#Saratoga Spa State Park#Suburban Council#Covid#Bethlehem#Division Ii#Albany Academy

Comments / 0

Community Policy