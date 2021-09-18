Brimhall edges Franjieh at Queensbury-Adirondack Invitational

QUEENSBURY — Throughout the race and its aftermath Saturday morning, Nathan Brimhall and Julian Franjieh showed you can indeed be friends and rivals at the same time. Brimhall and Franjieh ran together throughout the majority of the Division I boys' cross country race at the Queensbury-Adirondack Invitational. Late in the event, Brimhall pulled away and prevailed in impressive fashion with a time of 15 minutes, 35.37 seconds and helped Shenendehowa earn the team title as well on a steamy day on which the sun broke through following a cloudy early morning.