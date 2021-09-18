Fallen Fire Fighters Remembrance at Memorial Park

The annual Fallen Fire Fighters Remembrance took place on Saturday.

There was not a large ceremony, because of COVID-19. However, it was held virtually.

225 fire fighters and emergency medical personnel who died in the line of duty were honored. Of those, 19 people were exposed to toxins at ground zero following the attacks on 9/11, and 24 died from COVID-19.

Of the 16,000 names etched into the Wall of Honor, Todd Gagnon was one.

"It's the one chance we get to bring all these families and friends of the fallen in one place," said Chris Wreaver, IAFF Local 5.

58-year-old, Gagnon, passed away in May of 2020.

His five children visited the memorial as they say, "We didn't get to honor him the way that he deserved so that's why we came here," said Krystal Cocolla, Gagnon's daughter.

Dozens of family members traveled to Colorado Springs to honor their loved ones.

"We get a lot of people who put their loved ones on the wall a decade ago. And they still come out every year to honor and see that grounds where their loved ones are remembered," said Chris Wreaver, IAFF Local 5.

It was a day of remembrance for Gagnon's family.

"No matter, whether he was at home or work he was a fire fighter. So someone that puts that much dedication into that in itself deserves a place like this," said Cocolla.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter