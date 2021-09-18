Cause of southwest Detroit "ground shift" still unknown; some call for evacuation plan
Residents living near what officials call a “ground upheaval” in southwest Detroit say they want to know what’s going on—and some want to be evacuated. Nearly a week after something happened underground that caused the roadway near Fort and Dearborn streets to swell and then buckle, officials are still puzzled about the cause. The incident damaged a nearby building so badly it had to be demolished.www.michiganradio.org
Comments / 0