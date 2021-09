Well, that was an exciting Week 1 of the NFL season, if you're a Houston Texans fan. Not only did the Texans go out and throttle the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday, not only did they actually look well coached for the first time in years, but the rest of the AFC South lost their opening weekend matchups (all by at least double digits), so the Texans sit atop the AFC South with a 1-0 record, and atop the AFC overall in point differential at +16.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO