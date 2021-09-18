CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inspiration4 Crew Returns To Earth, Splashing Down In The Atlantic Off Florida Coast

By Dustin Jones / NPR
KPBS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk's SpaceX set another aerospace first by launching Inspiration4, the first all-civilian mission to orbit, into space Wednesday. And after circling the planet some 45 times over three days, the crew has returned to Earth. The Dragon spacecraft and its crew splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off the...

