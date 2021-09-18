Inspiration4 Crew Returns To Earth, Splashing Down In The Atlantic Off Florida Coast

Four SpaceX tourists landed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida Saturday evening after spending three days in space, successfully concluding the first orbital mission in history with no professional astronauts on board. The SpaceX Dragon capsule's heat shield allowed it to withstand the descent, before it was slowed down by four large parachutes and then splashed into the ocean just after 7:00 pm (2300 GMT), according to a live video feed by the company. A SpaceX boat immediately raced to retrieve the capsule, before its hatch can be opened and the astronauts can exit. They will be transported by helicopter to the Kennedy Space Center, where on Wednesday they took off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. "That was a heck of a ride for us, and we're just getting started," said billionaire captain Jared Isaacman, who financed the trip.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO