North Dakota State won its opener in convincing fashion, riding the stalwart defensive effort by Code Green to a 28 – 6 victory over Albany. Quincy Patterson was solid in his debut as the Bison quarterback, while the Rams and running attack took things over in the second half. Swany and Brady go through what they liked about Saturday’s win, which improved to NDSU 9-1 all-time against the CAA. Next up for the Herd is Valparaiso. The guys talk about the areas where they’d like to see the Herd make strides between games one and two, and tell you their go-to tailgating foods. The championship train keeps on chugging, this week, on the Bison Illustrated Podcast!

ALBANY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO