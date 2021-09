ThredUp is taking shopping full circle — literally. On Thursday, the online consignment and thrift store launched an in-person pop-up shop in partnership with Madewell that’s stocked entirely with secondhand clothes. Located in Brooklyn, New York, the store is a limited-edition extension of the online Madewell Forever denim resale experience that launched in July. Inside the pop-up, consumers will find a range of 100% secondhand Madewell product that is sourced from ThredUp. Retailing from $10 to $40, denim, dresses, jackets, sweaters, tees, and more is available to purchase. The goal is to extend the lifecycle of clothing and challenge the traditional structure...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO