The 'JusticeForJ6' Rally Wasn't a Joke - It Was A Warning

By Hunter Walker
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the nation’s capital spent weeks girding for a repeat of the insurrection, the small crowd who came to the national mall in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol on Saturday to show support for the rioters who stormed that very same building seemed like an embarrassing sideshow. While the paltry crowd made no new attempt to breach the Capitol, they also didn’t have to. The extremist contingent has already established themselves inside the Republican Party, as evidenced by the multiple candidates who were in attendance at their event. A rally that seemed like a joke was actually a deadly serious warning of how combustible our current political climate is — and how many in the GOP insist on playing with fire.

