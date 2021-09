How to avoid writing a pitch that will inspire a “no” from a publisher. A fantastic book idea can take many forms, so there isn’t a single path to success in publishing or one right way to craft a book proposal. There are, however, a number of well-worn paths that will lead you away from the destination of a published book. Experienced editors have seen hundreds (perhaps thousands) of bad proposals — they are the easy ones to reject. Here are a few types of proposals best avoided:

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO