Georgia Tech-Clemson resumes after nearly 2 hour delay

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — The Georgia Tech-Clemson has restarted after a nearly two-hour weather delay. The game was halted with 32 seconds left before halftime due to the threat of lightning around Memorial Stadium. Fans were asked to seek shelter in the building or wait out the delay in their cars. No. 6 Clemson had a 7-0 lead when the game was halted, although Georgia Tech had driven to the Tigers 17 in the closing seconds of the second quarter. The teams agreed to a 10-minute warm up period once they got the word it was safe to play.