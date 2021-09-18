Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Matanuska Valley, Susitna Valley by NWS

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 15:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-19 05:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley; Susitna Valley; Western Kenai Peninsula FIRST WIDESPREAD FROST AND FREEZE LIKELY TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING The first widespread frost and freeze is likely tonight through Sunday morning across the population centers around Southcentral. Expect upper 20s across the Susitna Valley, east Anchorage, and the western Kenai Peninsula away from immediate coastal locations. Other areas closer to the coast will cool into the 30 to 32 degree range. Therefore, precautions should be taken to minimize frost damage to any outdoor sensitive plants and gardens. Colder than normal conditions will continue as a cold front comes into the area from the north on Monday night into Tuesday. It is possible that the populated elevations of the Chugach and Talkeetnas could see the first snowflakes of the year with the incoming system. Stay tuned to the most current information at: www.weather.gov/anchorage

