Geneva County, AL

Flash Flood Warning issued for Geneva by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Geneva The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Geneva County in southeastern Alabama * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 649 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Samson, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Pera, Sellersville, Ganer, Marl, Spears, Weeks, Earlytown and Hacoda. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

