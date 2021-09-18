CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-19 13:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-19 16:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Copper River Basin FIRST ACCUMULATING SNOW OF THE SEASON POSSIBLE FOR COPPER RIVER BASIN A developing storm will bring winter-like conditions to the Copper River Basin beginning late Monday night, continuing through late Tuesday night. A low pressure system will approach from the Gulf, bringing plentiful moisture into the region. Meanwhile, a cold front from the north will bring in an Arctic air mass. The combination of those ingredients will bring the potential for accumulating snow with this early-season system. Precipitation will start as rain on Monday before turning to snow overnight Monday night. While warmer ground and road surface temperatures will keep snow from accumulating initially, the combination of precipitation intensity and a cooling air mass should eventually win out, resulting in accumulating snow. While it is still too early to nail down amounts, expect more accumulation in the southern Basin than the northern Basin. The Glenn, Richardson, and Edgerton Highways will all be impacted. Stay tuned to the most current information at: www.weather.gov/anchorage

Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 09:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until further notice. * At 9:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 6.7 feet and slowly rising. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.3 feet early Sunday afternoon.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Special Weather Statement issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 05:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne; Wyoming Locally Dense Fog In the Wyoming Valley this Morning Fog has developed across the Wyoming Valley this morning, reducing visibility to less than a quarter mile in places. The fog will lift fairly quickly after sunrise, and should dissipate by 8 AM. Commuters should take care and drive a little slower this morning, particularly in the Wilkes-Barre to Scranton corridor.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 05:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. Rouge River At Detroit affecting Wayne County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Rouge River At Detroit. * Until further notice. * At 4:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 15.7 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Cuyahoga by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Cuyahoga BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Cuyahoga County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan Locally Dense Fog This Morning Rain showers moved out the area overnight, leading to clearing skies and ideal conditions for locally dense fog to develop. The fog will be most dense in river valleys across the Catskills and Poconos, and along the Delaware River. Visibility may be reduced to less than a quarter of a mile at times. The fog will lift and burn off between 8 AM and 9 AM. Commuters should take care and drive a little slower this morning.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 05:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna Locally Dense Fog This Morning Rain showers moved out the area overnight, leading to clearing skies and ideal conditions for locally dense fog to develop. The fog will be most dense in river valleys across the Catskills and Poconos, and along the Delaware River. Visibility may be reduced to less than a quarter of a mile at times. The fog will lift and burn off between 8 AM and 9 AM. Commuters should take care and drive a little slower this morning.
PIKE COUNTY, PA
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-25 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow occuring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Storm total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-25 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occuring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches are expected. Visibility will be reduced to one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...4 PM today to 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting 30 mph are expected in passes through this evening causing low visibility in blowing snow. Winds will decrease late tonight and visibility will improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ALASKA STATE
Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 08:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-24 12:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 852 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Maricopa County
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore; Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hampshire, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 08:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:48:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hampshire; Worcester THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL WORCESTER AND EAST CENTRAL HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 10:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Flood Warning issued for Glades by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM EDT. Target Area: Glades The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Fisheating Creek near Palmdale affecting Glades County. For the Lake Okeechobee/Fisheating Creek...including Palmdale Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Fisheating Creek near Palmdale. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 6.6 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday morning and continue rising to a crest of 7.1 feet early Monday morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Fisheating creek is coming out of flood stage. Access road to campground and the bath house are still Flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.1 feet on 10/17/1938.
GLADES COUNTY, FL
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-25 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occuring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches are expected. Visibility will be reduced to one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...8 PM today to 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting 30 to 40 mph are expected in passes through this evening causing low visibility in blowing snow. Winds will decrease late tonight and visibility will improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
Flood Warning issued for Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 09:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM EDT. Target Area: Frederick The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Maryland Monocacy River near Frederick affecting Frederick County. For the Monocacy River...including Frederick...Moderate flooding is occurring. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Monocacy River near Frederick. * Until late this evening. * At 9:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.4 feet, or 3.4 feet above flood stage. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Friday was 19.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 5.0 feet Monday morning. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.4 feet on 04/27/1952. River Name Fld Observed Fri Fri Sat Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Monocacy River Frederick 15.0 18.4 Fri 9 am 15.7 13.2 10.4 19.0 5:45AM 9/24
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Special Weather Statement issued for Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 06:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-24 07:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gila Bend; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 730 AM MST At 706 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles south of Gila Bend Auxiliary Field, or 20 miles northeast of Ajo, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Maricopa County. This includes AZ Route 85 between mile markers 10 and 32. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 04:22:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-24 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Anchorage WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ANCHORAGE HILLSIDE AND EAGLE RIVER HILLSIDE * WHAT...Snow occurring. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Anchorage Hillside and Eagle River Hillside. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow amounts will vary greatly across the Anchorage area. While the Advisory is for the Anchorage and Eagle River Hillsides, a rain or a rain/snow mix is expected for lower elevations across the Anchorage Bowl. East Anchorage and lower elevations of Eagle River have turned to snow and will likely see total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. West Anchorage is expected to see less than a half inch of snow.
ENVIRONMENT
Flood Warning issued for Fairfield, Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 13:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 00:57:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Litchfield The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Still River At Brookfield. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 12:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 12.9 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 PM EDT Friday was 12.9 feet. * Forecast...The river will crest this afternoon then is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 11.6 feet late this evening. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Water floods lowlands along the Still River.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT

