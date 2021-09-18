Special Weather Statement issued for Copper River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-19 13:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-19 16:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Copper River Basin FIRST ACCUMULATING SNOW OF THE SEASON POSSIBLE FOR COPPER RIVER BASIN A developing storm will bring winter-like conditions to the Copper River Basin beginning late Monday night, continuing through late Tuesday night. A low pressure system will approach from the Gulf, bringing plentiful moisture into the region. Meanwhile, a cold front from the north will bring in an Arctic air mass. The combination of those ingredients will bring the potential for accumulating snow with this early-season system. Precipitation will start as rain on Monday before turning to snow overnight Monday night. While warmer ground and road surface temperatures will keep snow from accumulating initially, the combination of precipitation intensity and a cooling air mass should eventually win out, resulting in accumulating snow. While it is still too early to nail down amounts, expect more accumulation in the southern Basin than the northern Basin. The Glenn, Richardson, and Edgerton Highways will all be impacted. Stay tuned to the most current information at: www.weather.gov/anchoragealerts.weather.gov
