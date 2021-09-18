CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 13:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-21 05:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound AN EARLY SEASON STORM TO BRING SNOW AND POSSIBLE BLOWING SNOW TO THOMPSON PASS This afternoon and evening, a front will lift northward and bring rain to the area. As cold air filters southward early Tuesday morning, there is increasing likelihood that rain will turn to snow and begin to accumulate. At the same time, increasing winds on Tuesday may begin to cause visibility issues due to blowing snow. Blowing snow should be mitigated by warm road and surface temperatures, but the combination of falling snow and wind may be impactful. Stay tuned to the most current information at: www.weather.gov/anchorage

Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 09:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until further notice. * At 9:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 6.7 feet and slowly rising. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.3 feet early Sunday afternoon.
Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan Locally Dense Fog This Morning Rain showers moved out the area overnight, leading to clearing skies and ideal conditions for locally dense fog to develop. The fog will be most dense in river valleys across the Catskills and Poconos, and along the Delaware River. Visibility may be reduced to less than a quarter of a mile at times. The fog will lift and burn off between 8 AM and 9 AM. Commuters should take care and drive a little slower this morning.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Cuyahoga by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Cuyahoga BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Cuyahoga County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore; Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 05:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna Locally Dense Fog This Morning Rain showers moved out the area overnight, leading to clearing skies and ideal conditions for locally dense fog to develop. The fog will be most dense in river valleys across the Catskills and Poconos, and along the Delaware River. Visibility may be reduced to less than a quarter of a mile at times. The fog will lift and burn off between 8 AM and 9 AM. Commuters should take care and drive a little slower this morning.
Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 05:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. Rouge River At Detroit affecting Wayne County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Rouge River At Detroit. * Until further notice. * At 4:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 15.7 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon.
Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hampshire, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 08:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 08:48:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hampshire; Worcester THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL WORCESTER AND EAST CENTRAL HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-25 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow occuring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Storm total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 04:22:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-24 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Anchorage WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ANCHORAGE HILLSIDE AND EAGLE RIVER HILLSIDE * WHAT...Snow occurring. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Anchorage Hillside and Eagle River Hillside. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow amounts will vary greatly across the Anchorage area. While the Advisory is for the Anchorage and Eagle River Hillsides, a rain or a rain/snow mix is expected for lower elevations across the Anchorage Bowl. East Anchorage and lower elevations of Eagle River have turned to snow and will likely see total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. West Anchorage is expected to see less than a half inch of snow.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Cuyahoga by NWS

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-25 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occuring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches are expected. Visibility will be reduced to one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...4 PM today to 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting 30 mph are expected in passes through this evening causing low visibility in blowing snow. Winds will decrease late tonight and visibility will improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Lake by NWS

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anchorage by NWS

Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Tonopah Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 06:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-24 07:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Tonopah Desert A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 730 AM MST At 638 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Palo Verde Nuclear Generation Station, or 10 miles southeast of Tonopah, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Buckeye, Tonopah, Palo Verde, Palo Verde Nuclear Generation Station, Wintersburg, Hassayampa and Arlington. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 94 and 113. AZ Route 85 between mile markers 145 and 154. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 06:17:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-24 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels THURSDAY NIGHT BRINGS HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS, AND HIGH RIVERS THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING Heavy rain and wind through the southern Panhandle will ease into Friday morning. Thursday night, rain amounts will vary from 1 to 3 inches across the region. As of Thursday afternoon, 1 to 3 inches of rainfall had already fallen across the region. Winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph Thursday evening will diminish to 35 mph around midnight. But breezy conditions will remain through early Friday morning. While no flooding is expected, rivers will see sharp rises overnight with higher waters expected to continue through much of Friday morning before falling. There is a threat of mudslides through the region Thursday night.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 05:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-25 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occuring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches are expected. Visibility will be reduced to one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...8 PM today to 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting 30 to 40 mph are expected in passes through this evening causing low visibility in blowing snow. Winds will decrease late tonight and visibility will improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Flood Warning issued for Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 09:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM EDT. Target Area: Frederick The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Maryland Monocacy River near Frederick affecting Frederick County. For the Monocacy River...including Frederick...Moderate flooding is occurring. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Monocacy River near Frederick. * Until late this evening. * At 9:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 18.4 feet, or 3.4 feet above flood stage. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Friday was 19.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 5.0 feet Monday morning. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.4 feet on 04/27/1952. River Name Fld Observed Fri Fri Sat Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Monocacy River Frederick 15.0 18.4 Fri 9 am 15.7 13.2 10.4 19.0 5:45AM 9/24
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

