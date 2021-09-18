Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-20 13:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-21 05:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound AN EARLY SEASON STORM TO BRING SNOW AND POSSIBLE BLOWING SNOW TO THOMPSON PASS This afternoon and evening, a front will lift northward and bring rain to the area. As cold air filters southward early Tuesday morning, there is increasing likelihood that rain will turn to snow and begin to accumulate. At the same time, increasing winds on Tuesday may begin to cause visibility issues due to blowing snow. Blowing snow should be mitigated by warm road and surface temperatures, but the combination of falling snow and wind may be impactful. Stay tuned to the most current information at: www.weather.gov/anchoragealerts.weather.gov
