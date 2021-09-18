Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 04:22:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-24 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Anchorage WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ANCHORAGE HILLSIDE AND EAGLE RIVER HILLSIDE * WHAT...Snow occurring. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Anchorage Hillside and Eagle River Hillside. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow amounts will vary greatly across the Anchorage area. While the Advisory is for the Anchorage and Eagle River Hillsides, a rain or a rain/snow mix is expected for lower elevations across the Anchorage Bowl. East Anchorage and lower elevations of Eagle River have turned to snow and will likely see total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. West Anchorage is expected to see less than a half inch of snow.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO