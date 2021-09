SpaceX’s all-civilian crew launch with Inspiration4 made history three days ago when it went into orbit. After a long journey, it is set to splashdown tonight. ABC News reports the Dragon capsule is expected to return to Earth just after 7 p.m. ET this evening. It is set to travel at 17,500 miles per hour when it de-orbits. After that, it will slow down to roughly 350 mph when the parachute deploys at 18,000 feet. It will remain around 119 mph before hitting the ocean.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO