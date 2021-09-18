CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

L.A. County Public Health Covid-19 Report: 29 New Deaths, 2,130 New Positive Cases

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aO4Md_0c0X5Kez00

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 29 new deaths from Covid -19, along with 2,130 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting, but today’s tallies bring the County to a total of 25,828 deaths and 1,442,808 positive cases.

Hospitalizations resulting from Covid-19 are slightly down from a week ago at 1,125, with 30% of hospitalized individuals in the ICU.

Covid test results have now been made available to more than 8,450,000 people, with 16% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 1.3%.

Three of today’s new deaths were of people over the age of 80. Nine people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, with seven between 50 and 64, and seven between 30 and 49. Three of the deaths reported came from the City of Long Beach.

Public Health reiterated today that the highly infectious Delta variant is a major concern, noting that it accounts for “100% of COVID-19 strains seen among samples sequenced in the Los Angeles County area,” with Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer continuing to push for vaccinations. “We can’t afford to be complacent with an average of 2,000 new cases and dozens of deaths each day. In order to be better prepared for the fall and winter, typically seasons when many viruses thrive, we need to immediately reduce COVID transmission,” she said. “With easy access to both free vaccines and antigen testing, reducing risk for ourselves and everyone around us is feasible.”

Vaccines remain available to everyone 12 and older who is either living or working in the greater Los Angeles area. A health order reinstated on July 17, requiring residents to mask up in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, remains in effect in the County.

Comments / 8

Guest
5d ago

PEOPLE CASES IN L.A. COUNTY ARE DIWN 35%. Mandates are not necessary. Herd immunity kicked in. You can thank everyone that caught COVID for that.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Coronavirus
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Los Angeles Area#Icu#La Public Health#Lapublichealth
Deadline

Deadline

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy