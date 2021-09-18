CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto 2021 Review: SALOUM, A Spirited Tale of Revenge on the Senegal Delta

By Kurt Halfyard
Cover picture for the articleThe Saloum Delta in Senegal is a land of cannibal myths and cursed kings. Nowhere is this more true than in Congolese director Jean Luc Herbulot's supernatural skinwalker of a film that brings West African mythology to the criminal getaway thriller. Saloum layers in a healthy dose of the Agatha Christie 'whodunit' murder-mystery party, before shifting gears to whirling Diola dervishes, gris gris sorcery, star crossed lovers who flirt in sign language, even a child-soldier revenge drama.

