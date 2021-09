The Aviators defeated Reno 6-3 Thursday to pull within three games of the Aces in the Western Division of Triple-A West. That was good news for Las Vegas. It would have been better news for the Aviators had Reno not hit the skids and fallen out of first place. The Aviators lost 11-5 to the Aces on Friday and trailed new division leader Tacoma by six games entering Saturday night’s game.

