Fire Departments Battle Blaze South of Brownwood

Fire departments from several communities in Brown County have responded to what was first reported as a large structure fire, approximately two to three miles south of Brownwood. The fire is in the 8000 block of County Road 201, off of Highway 377. The initial fire call was at approximately 5:00 pm. Departments began arriving at the scene a short time later and others were still getting to the scene as of 5:30 pm. What type of structure is involved was not immediately known but it is in a rural, heavily wooded area. We will report more when information is available.