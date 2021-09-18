CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownwood, TX

Fire Departments Battle Blaze South of Brownwood

By rwturner
brownwoodnews.com
 5 days ago

Fire departments from several communities in Brown County have responded to what was first reported as a large structure fire, approximately two to three miles south of Brownwood. The fire is in the 8000 block of County Road 201, off of Highway 377. The initial fire call was at approximately 5:00 pm. Departments began arriving at the scene a short time later and others were still getting to the scene as of 5:30 pm. What type of structure is involved was not immediately known but it is in a rural, heavily wooded area. We will report more when information is available.

www.brownwoodnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, TX
Brown County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Brownwood, TX
Brownwood, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire

Comments / 0

Community Policy