NEW YORK (CBS New York) — An F-16 fighter jet seen soaring through the Manhattan skies on Tuesday afternoon was sent to intercept a single-engine Cessna plane that entered a restricted flying area, according to NORAD. The incident happened around 2 p.m., several hours after President Biden spoke at the United Nations. The incident is now under investigation, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to CBS2. There are fighter jets flying around super low around Manhattan pic.twitter.com/SdZeAUkOB5 — Dan Kim (@koreanjohndoe) September 21, 2021 NORAD reports that the plane was escorted out of the area without incident. Many New Yorkers were concerned after spotting the fighter jet...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO