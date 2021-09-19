CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Garbers leads California past Sacramento State 42-30

By JOSH DUBOW AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uL2Al_0c0X3RNa00

BERKELEY, Calif. -- After opening the season with a couple of tight losses, California coach Justin Wilcox will take any sort of win — even if it was closer than he wanted against a lower-level team.

Chase Garbers threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns, Nikko Remigio returned the second-half kickoff for a score and Cal beat Sacramento State 42-30 Saturday for its first win of the season.

“You never minimize a win,” Wilcox said. “It’s hard winning in college football, regardless of who you’re playing. ... It’s good to get a win. But we all know that we need to be much, much better.”

The Golden Bears (1-2) had lost their first two games of the season to Nevada and TCU in tight contests but handled the FCS-level Hornets (1-2) to avoid their first 0-3 start in a full season since 2001. Cal also lost its first three games in last year's pandemic-abbreviated four-game slate.

Garbers led the Bears to TD drives on their first two possessions of the game on drives capped by 4-yard TD runs from Damien Moore.

Garbers got into the act himself when he connected on a 45-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Hunter late in the first half and a 12-yard touchdown to Trevon Clark in the third. He also ran for a 16-yard score in the fourth.

“Each and every week we have gotten better,” Garbers said about Cal's offense. “We have taken steps forward. As the season goes on and weeks go on, we’ll keep taking that next step.”

Remigio helped Cal take control when he took the opening kickoff of the second half back 99 yards for the score for Cal's longest kickoff return score since Trevor Davis' 100-yarder against Washington State in 2014.

Sacramento State mixed quarterbacks, using Asher O'Hara as a running option. O'Hara scored on two TD runs for the Hornets, while Jake Dunniway threw for 370 yards and two TDs as Cal struggled defensively.

“It wasn’t great. It wasn’t great,” Wilcox said. “It was good enough to win and we always appreciate winning, but we need to be better than that.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Sacramento State: The Hornets knew they had to take some chances playing up a level and even called for a wide receiver pass off a reverse on the first play from scrimmage that fell incomplete. But they were overmatched and fell to 2-21 against FBS teams over the past 20 years. They weren't helped out by a pair of missed short field goals in the first half from Kyle Sentkowski, who missed from 37 and 20 yards.

“We played hard the whole way,” coach Troy Taylor said. “It was disappointing to give up 14 points on special teams — two missed field goals, a missed 2-point conversion and a Cal kickoff return for a touchdown — and we lose by 12. You just can’t do that against good teams.”

California: There isn't much to take away from a lopsided game against an overmatched opponent other than it could give the Bears some confidence heading into the Pac-12 portion of the schedule.

INJURY REPORT

Wilcox was on crutches on the sideline with his right foot taped after undergoing surgery Tuesday. Cal said Wilcox needed the surgery after re-injuring a previous injury.

“I’m fine. I had an old injury that got worse in the past week,” Wilcox said. “I had to get it fixed real quick. ... It will not impact the team in any way moving forward.”

Cal was also without linebacker Kuony Deng, who had a boot on his right foot after getting hurt last week, and receiver Kekoa Crawford (upper body injury).

Sacramento State: Visit Idaho State on Saturday.

Cal: Visit Washington on Saturday to begin Pac-12 play.

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bearinsider.com

Cal Offense Rolls in Win Over Sac State, 42-30

The Cal defense was able to stop Sac State (1-2) just often enough. But the Hornets showed the Bears they have some work to do. Cal enters Pac-12 play next week, and every team on the remaining schedule will have more talent than the FCS Hornets. Cal head coach Justin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Californian

Cal offense sinks Sacramento State, secures season’s 1st win 42-30

Justin Wilcox, who underwent knee surgery Tuesday, swung himself to the sideline on crutches prior to Cal’s 42-30 win over Sacramento State on Saturday. The fifth-year Cal head coach wears an unchanging frown and didn’t allow himself a smile after the game, but the relief of earning Cal’s first win of the season was palpable.
SACRAMENTO, CA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Football
Sacramento, CA
College Sports
Sacramento, CA
Football
Local
California College Sports
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
abc17news.com

Bachmeier, Cobbs lead Boise State past UTEP, 54-13

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Hank Bachmeier threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, and Stefan Cobbs added a special teams touchdown and a 61-yard scoring reception as Boise State defeated UTEP 54-13. UTEP appeared primed to put up a fight early despite being 25-point underdogs. But six turnovers along with a defense prone to yield big plays ultimately doomed the Miners. With the score tied 3-3 in the first quarter, Cobbs returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown. Bachmeier took over from there, hitting seven different receivers in leading the Broncos on six consecutive scoring drives. Gavin Hardison led the Miners with 15-of-24 passing for 223 yards.
BOISE, ID
KFI AM 640

USC Ousts Head Football Coach Clay Helton

USC head football coach Clay Helton was fired today, with university Athletic Director Mike Bohn calling him "one of the finest human beings I have met in the industry'' but saying he believes the team will have a greater chance of success this season under new leadership.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

Can Donte Williams restore luster to USC's football program?

LOS ANGELES — Relationships have been Donte Williams’ stock in trade, his ability to connect with recruits and their families making him one of the most sought-after assistant coaches in the Pac-12. After the firing of head coach Clay Helton on Monday, Williams will try to use those same bonds to salvage USC’s season, and perhaps leave athletic director Mike Bohn with a difficult decision to make as the Trojans search for a leader.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pacifictigers.com

Pacific Volleyball to Take Part in the Sacramento State Invitational

The University of the Pacific volleyball team will travel to the state capital for the Sacramento State Tournament for its third of four pre-West Coast Conference Tournaments. The Tigers are coming off a second-place finish at the Pacific Community Classic, where they dropped a tightly-contested five-set match to Cal. MATCH...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Moore
Person
Chase Garbers
frogsowar.com

TCU vs. Cal: 5 Things We Learned

TCU went down to the wire with California this past weekend in the rematch of the epic 2018 Cheez-It Bowl. While there were far more points scored this time around, Horned Frog fans rejoiced as their team emerged with a 34-32 victory over the Golden Bears to remain unbeaten on the season. TCU will enter a bye week before hosting SMU on Sept. 25.
FORT WORTH, TX
Mining Journal

Michigan State Spartans roll past Youngstown State, 42-14

EAST LANSING (AP) — Payton Thorne threw for four touchdowns, including two long strikes to Jayden Reed, and ran for another score as Michigan State rolled to a 42-14 victory over Youngstown State on Saturday. Thorne connected with Reed on Michigan State’s first play from scrimmage, the second straight game...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento State#College Football#Calif#American Football#Tcu#Fcs#Hornets#Td#Fbs#Pac 12#Ap
clnsmedia.com

Jerome Ford (3 TDs) Lead No. 7 Bearcats Past Murray State, 42-7

CINCINNATI – There was no 21-point first quarter on this Saturday. There was no 35-0 halftime lead. Desmond Ridder wasn’t piling up Madden numbers on this day. The seventh-ranked Bearcats got all they wanted from the Murray State Racers before pulling away in the second half for a 42-7 win before 33,498 at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats scored 42 unanswered points as Jerome Ford, the Alabama transfer running back carried 18 times for 113 yards and three touchdowns. Ridder overcame a shaky first half to finish 14-for-22 for 243 yards and two touchdowns.
CINCINNATI, OH
counton2.com

Balanced attack leads Clemson past S.C. State

CLEMSON, S.C. – Five different Tigers found the endzone and Clemson amassed 262 passing and 242 rushing yards, as the No. 6 ranked Tigers downed SC State, 49-3, on Saturday evening inside Memorial Stadium. A stadium full of 78,609 fans gathered to celebrate Clemson’s first home contest of the season, as well as tributes to 9/11 first responders and C.J. Spiller’s College Football Hall of Fame induction.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
cbs17

Leary, Knight lead N.C. State past Furman, 45-7

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Devin Leary threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as North Carolina State beat Furman 45-7 on Saturday night. Leary completed 23 of 29 passes for 259 yards in the first half. Running back Zonovan Knight posted 104 yards and a touchdown on a 11...
COLLEGE SPORTS
OCRegister

What’s next for USC? Oregon State and a QB decision

Oregon State (2-1, 0-0 in Pac-12) at USC (2-1, 1-1) Oregon State update: The Beavers are coming off a 42-0 win over Idaho, their second win in a row and the second consecutive game in which they have scored over 40 points. The shutout win gave Oregon State the luxury of resting many of its starters in the second half this past weekend. … QB Chance Nolan has completed 70.3% of his passes for 634 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions through three games, while RB B.J. Baylor has rushed for 264 yards and seven TDs. … The Oregon State defense ranks ninth nationally at tackles for loss, averaging nine per game. The Beavers allow on three TFLs per contest, making the line of scrimmage an important battle for this game.
OREGON STATE
AllTrojans

USC vs. Oregon State: 10 Things To Know

No. 1 - GAME HISTORY. USC leads the all-time-series with Oregon State, 63-11-4, dating back to 1914. The Trojans have won 36 of the last 40 meetings with the Beavers. USC is 2-1 after defeating Washington State in Week 3. Oregon State is 2-1, after defeating Idaho 42-0. No. 3...
OREGON STATE
ABC News

ABC News

401K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy