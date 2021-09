A New York man pleaded guilty to attempted murder as a hate crime and other felony charges in the brutal stabbing of a black teenager in March of last year. Robert McCallion, who is white, used racial slurs as he stabbed the victim multiple times at an apartment complex in Ossining. The teen, who survived the attack, was visiting family. She and McCallion, now 36, did not know each other, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

OSSINING, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO