lanternfly

 5 days ago

Earlier this summer, a photograph of a spotted lanternfly taken in southern Indiana set off a huge effort to eradicate the insect that’s on the federally regulated invasive species list.

www.nbcchicago.com

National Audubon Society

Birds Are One Line of Defense Against Dreaded Spotted Lanternflies

It’s not a fly (despite its name), and it’s not a moth (though some call it that). Others have simply dubbed it a “bad bug,” and, well, that’s pretty much spot-on. The invasive spotted lanternfly, native to Asia, is a plant-eating threat to the U.S. environment and economy. First detected in Pennsylvania in 2014, it has now spread to at least 14 states in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, damaging crops and native plants in the process.
ANIMALS
State
Indiana State
goodmenproject.com

The Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Is Spreading Across the Eastern Us – Here’s What You Need To Know About This Voracious Pest

The spotted lanternfly was first detected in Pennsylvania in 2014 and has since spread to 26 counties in that state and at least six other eastern states. It’s moving into southern New England, Ohio and Indiana. This approximately 1-inch-long species from Asia has attractive polka-dotted front wings but can infest and kill trees and plants. Professor Frank Hale is an entomologist who is tracking this species.
ANIMALS
The Ithaca Voice

Spotted Lanternfly found in downtown Ithaca; Management efforts may need to be recalibrated

ITHACA, N.Y.—An adult spotted lanternfly—a pest that poses a major threat to the Finger Lakes’ wine industry—was discovered in Ithaca at the top of the Seneca Street Parking Garage on Sunday night. This marks the first time a lanternfly has been found far outside of the initial infested area in Ithaca, which will likely recalibrate the management efforts underway by the City of Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
#Invasive Species#Insect#Southern Indiana
insideedition.com

Cute, but Harmful: Insect Experts Suggest Killing Lanternflies Upon Contact

Lanternflies are cuter than most insects. They have plump little bodies, they’re bright-colored, and they have polka dots and other interesting markings on their wings. Even so, experts say if you see one, kill it. Lanternflies, from China, wreak havoc on agriculture, according to CBC News. They destroy and threaten...
ANIMALS
GreenMatters

The Spotted Lanternfly: What to Do If You See One, and Why It’s Important to Take Action

Earlier this month, we reported on the correlation between climate change and pests — the climate crisis is causing an uprising of invasive plant and animal species because warmer temperatures make previously less inhabitable climates more livable. Right now, for example, the U.S. is grappling with the spread of the spotted lanternfly, and it's crucial to act accordingly if you spot one yourself.
ANIMALS
Popculture

Why Authorities Want You to Destroy Every Lanternfly You See Despite Its Good Looks

The lanternfly might look pretty, but authorities want you to kill them anytime you see them as they continue their journey across the U.S. It is an invasive species that originated in China and can damage agriculture. They are not harmful to humans, but they are dangerous to trees, grapes, almonds, and fruit orchards, reports CBS News. The lanternfly was first seen in the U.S. in Pennsylvania in 2014 and they have now been seen in nine states, mostly in the Northeast.
ANIMALS
duqsm.com

Ecology club competes in spotted lanternfly roundup

Remembering the stink bug invasion that began in 2011 in North America is easy to do when it comes to how quickly the invasive species spread in the country. As of right now, a similar spread is happening with an invasive species known as the spotted lanternfly around the eastern coast of the United States.
DUQUESNE, PA
Hampshire Review

Stomp, swat, smash: officials look to eradicate lanternfly

With sporadic spotted lanternfly sightings in Hampshire County, now is the time to help officials take action in eradicating the invasive insect in our region. As of right now, the 2 counties with known populations of the lanternfly are Berkeley and Mineral, which are close enough to elicit caution throughout the Eastern Panhandle.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
MONTCO.Today

New York Times: Spotted Lanternflies Migrate North, Bugging Environmentalists and Souring the Big Apple

After wreaking havoc throughout Montgomery County since 2014, spotted lanternflies are now finding their way onto the most-wanted lists of environmentalists in some of the neighboring states, including New York. Ginia Bellafante connected the dots on this infestation for The New York Times. Spotted lanternflies represent a grave threat to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Visual Freedom

3 Dangerous Animals that you can find in Indiana

Are you ready to see a list of some of the most dangerous animals in Indiana? Check out these three dangerous animals in Indiana. The state of Indiana has officially declared that there are no gray wolf breeding populations in the state's vast territory. It is similar to a trend seen in many regions west of the Continental Divide and has virtually eliminated these famed pack hunters from the plains across the country. Despite this, it is conceivable for gray wolves to travel into Indiana from neighboring Michigan, where they are known to live and spotted in other parts of the American Midwestern United States.
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

