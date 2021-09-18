Twins, Lynx, And Gophers Take Home Weekend Wins
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) – After some less then pleasing seasons in Minnesota sports, two professional and one collegiate team took home exciting weekend wins. The Minnesota Lynx secured a 92-73 win over the Indiana Fever on Friday night, clinching a first-round bye in the WNBA playoffs. Sylvia Fowles led the basketball team to victory scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds as the Lynx pulled away in the second half.minnesota.cbslocal.com
