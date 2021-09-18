CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

Cover picture for the articleGBP/JPY’s decline last week argues that rebound from 149.16 has completed at 152.82 already. Break of 150.80 this week will bring deeper fall to retest 148.43/149.16 key support zone. On the upside, above 152.82 will resume the rebound to 153.42 resistance instead. In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is...

