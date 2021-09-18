CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/CHF Weekly Outlook

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CHF’s strong rally and break of 0.9273 last week confirms resumption of rise from 0.8925. Initial bias is now on the upside this week for 0.9471 resistance. Sustained break there will carry larger bullish implications. On the downside, though, below 0.9258 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring some consolidations first.

