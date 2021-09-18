EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

The FOMC and the BOE both have meetings this week which could create volatility in GBP/USD!. For the Pound this week, it’s going to be all about the Bank of England meeting on Thursday. (See our complete BOE preview here). Last week, the UK released a string of data. The claimant count for August was much better than expected at -58,600 vs -7,800 in July. The employment data has been improving since February. Headline CPI for August was 3.2% YoY vs 2.9% expected and 2% in July. This was the highest reading since March 2012. However, consumers in the UK didn’t show up in August, as the headline print was -0.9% MoM vs +0.5% expected and -2.8% in July. In April, this reading was +9.2% and hasn’t returned to positive territory since. So, with this data in mind, will be BOE decide to taper this week? Not likely. With the furlough program terminating at the end of September, some most likely won’t be spending as much, creating an even worse retails sales print. At the very least, the BOE will want to see how the end of the furlough plays out in the economic data for October before they do anything. And although at the last meeting members split 4/4 as to whether the economy met minimum criteria for an increase in rates, any tapering would likely happen at the November meeting rather than this week’s meeting.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO