Daily Pivots: (S1) 109.94; (P) 110.14; (R1) 110.54;. USD/JPY’s rebound from 109.11 extends higher today and focus is now immediately on 110.44 resistance. Firm break there will argue that consolidation pattern from 111.65 might have finally completed. Stronger rise would be seen through 110.79 to retest 111.65 high. On the downside, though, break of 109.10 will argue that larger fall from 111.65 is resuming. Deeper decline should then be seen to 108.71 support first, and then 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 111.65 at 108.18 next.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO