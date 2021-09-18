A Look at All the Places Where ‘Hocus Pocus’ Was Filmed 28 Years Ago

Sistas… Tis Time! (Said in my best Winifred Sanderson voice) It’s the season of the witch for Hocus Pocus fans everywhere! Each year at this time, I’m on the lookout for fun Hocus Pocus merchandise, recipes, fun ideas and more. “Witch” brings me to this fabulous party idea… see what I did there? Have you ever thought about doing a gender reveal party with a Hocus Pocus theme? Well, Kristi Brown Langley from Arkansas did, and to say she did an amazing job would be an understatement! Once I saw her photos of the gender reveal party she did for her son and daughter in law, I knew I had to reach out and get the full scoop!

