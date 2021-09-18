CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A Look at All the Places Where ‘Hocus Pocus’ Was Filmed 28 Years Ago

By Michele
themainstreetmouse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTis the season to watch the fan favorite movie, Hocus Pocus! Freeform recently put out their program schedule for 31 Nights of Halloween, and Hocus Pocus is on their list multiple times as usual. One of my bucket list trips that I want to take, is to visit Salem Massachusetts to tour the various Hocus Pocus filming locations. Recently, Good Housekeeping broke down the famous buildings that we see in Hocus Pocus and gave a bit of info and backstory. Let’s hop on our brooms and take a tour together!

www.themainstreetmouse.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 WTBD

‘Hocus Pocus 2′ Sets Are Going Up in Lincoln

It was a beautiful late summer day for checking out a movie set coming together in Lincoln, Rhode Island. As Maddie first reported back in June, Rhode Island is one of the three states Hocus Pocus 2 is filming in, and now we know where. Chase Farm in Lincoln, Rhode...
LINCOLN, RI
providencejournal.com

Filming of 'Hocus Pocus 2' to take place inside historic Providence armory

The latest tenants in the historic Cranston Street Armory in Providence: witches. "Hocus Pocus 2," the sequel to Disney's 1993 movie about a trio of colonial-era witches resurrected in contemporary Massachusetts, will be filming in the underutilized building on the west side of the city, the Rhode Island Film Office confirmed Thursday.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Elite Daily

21 Hocus Pocus Zoom Backgrounds To Put A Spell On Your Video Calls

Get ready to light the black flame candle because spooky season is upon us. When fall hits, that means it’s about time to switch out your Zoom backgrounds for Halloween-inspired options, including faves from the beloved ‘90s flick Hocus Pocus. As you’re planning out your fave festivities and virtual Halloween parties, you’ll want to check out these TK Hocus Pocus Zoom backgrounds to bewitch your calls.
ENTERTAINMENT
103.9 The Breeze

‘Hocus Pocus 2′ Filming Just 3 hours away – Apply To Be An Extra

The Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy is getting a sequel 30 years in the making. Bette Midler announced it on her Instagram page back in May 2020. Filming is underway and it's less than three hours from the Capital Region in Providence,...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
themainstreetmouse.com

A Spooktacular Hocus Pocus Gender Reveal Party!

Sistas… Tis Time! (Said in my best Winifred Sanderson voice) It’s the season of the witch for Hocus Pocus fans everywhere! Each year at this time, I’m on the lookout for fun Hocus Pocus merchandise, recipes, fun ideas and more. “Witch” brings me to this fabulous party idea… see what I did there? Have you ever thought about doing a gender reveal party with a Hocus Pocus theme? Well, Kristi Brown Langley from Arkansas did, and to say she did an amazing job would be an understatement! Once I saw her photos of the gender reveal party she did for her son and daughter in law, I knew I had to reach out and get the full scoop!
RECIPES
Inside the Magic

Unlike Original, ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Won’t Film in Salem

When Hocus Pocus came out in the summer of 1993, it did not get the reception that many at Disney were hoping for. The movie about 3 witches coming back from the dead to suck the lives out of the children of Salem did not pull in the audience numbers that Disney wanted. Even though the movie had a rough start, it is now one of the most popular Halloween movies Disney has ever made and has a massive cult following.
SALEM, MA
wegotthiscovered.com

Hocus Pocus 2 Set Photos Offer First Look At Return To Salem

After just shy of 30 years, the Sanderson sisters are coming back to screens next fall for Hocus Pocus 2, a follow-up to the enduring Halloween favorite. 1993’s Hocus Pocus starred Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as Winifred, Mary and Sarah, three resurrected witches who sought to feast on the souls of children to stay young. The good news is the trio is set to reprise their roles in the sequel, which is just about to start production.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Ortega
Person
Binx
vanyaland.com

Here’s your chance to be cast as an extra in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’, you witch

Hocus Pocus 2 will be casting a spell on Disney+ next year. In the meantime, it’s currently casting for extras, and seeking New Englanders to play the part. Kendall Cooper Casting has put out a call for extras to appear in the sequel to the 1993 Salem-set fantasy comedy film, a family-friendly flick that starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the wicked 17th-century Sanderson Sisters summoned back from the dead and to the present day. All three are returning for Hocus Pocus 2, set for tentative release around Halloween 2022, and interested parties can join them as the film shoots in and around Providence next month through December.
MOVIES
providencejournal.com

What we know so far about filming of 'Hocus Pocus 2'

The start of filming of Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" is nearly a month away, but plans are already afoot in Rhode Island for the witch movie. Steven Feinberg, executive director of the Rhode Island Film and Television Office, said filming is scheduled to begin Oct. 18. When will filming for...
PROVIDENCE, RI
romper.com

Is Hocus Pocus OK For Kids Under 10 To Watch?

All Halloween-obsessed parents are going to introduce their kids to the Sanderson sisters eventually. But is Hocus Pocus appropriate for kids under 10? It's one of the best Halloween movies of all time so of course you'll be watching, but the question remains as to whether or not some of the more “adult” themes in the classic flick put it outside of the kid-friendly range — specifically for younger viewers.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hocus Pocus#Halloween Party#Sanderson Sisters#Good Housekeeping#Zillow#Boston Com#The Salem Museum#The Owner Editor#The Main Street Mouse#Tmsm Meet Ups
GoLocalProv

PHOTOS: Hocus Pocus 2 Movie Set Goes Up in Rhode Island

The prep for Hocus Pocus 2 is well underway in Rhode Island. As GoLocalProv.com was first to report in June, the big Disney sequel chose RI as one of its filming locations. Now, activity at Chase Farms in Lincoln shows set construction for the movie that stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and more.
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2 Set Photos Reveal First Look at New Disney+ Film

Production on the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 appears to be getting underway very soon as set construction has been spotted on location. Photos of the sequel's set were spotted in Lincoln, Rhode Island and posted on Twitter earlier this week, showing off the start of building on what look like houses. Perhaps they'll be ready in time for an October filming start. The Valley Breeze, a local publication, has further details about the set, revealing that "Representatives from Fairy Dust Productions" had to pitch the Lincoln Town Council recently about the set they wanted to construct in the Chase Farm park.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disneyland
themainstreetmouse.com

Walt Disney World CM’s to march against company vaccine mandate

On Friday, Walt Disney World cast members plan to march against the company’s recent COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The organizer says many cast members are worried about what will happen after Saturday’s deadline for getting at least one dose of the vaccine. They reportedly could face being fired if they refuse.
ORLANDO, FL
MovieWeb

First Hocus Pocus 2 Set Images Arrive as Construction Gets Underway in Rhode Island

We are still a long way off from seeing the return of the Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus 2, but new photos from Lincoln, Rhode Island have revealed the creation of the movie's set is well underway, with a whole village being built especially for the production. While the original Hocus Pocus shared filming between Massachusetts and Hollywood, it is believed that the entire sequel will shot in Rhode Island from October, with a casting call for extras having just been published in the area.
LINCOLN, RI
GeekTyrant

New Hocus Pocus Fashion from Hot Topic and Disney

Both Hot Topic and Disney are helping you get in touch with your inner witch with their new Hocus Pocus fashion lines. Both have new clothes and merchandise featuring the Sanderson sisters and other characters from the iconic movie. My favorite things from the new collections tend to be Binx centered, like this new Binx hoodie and this adorable Binx plushie. I also really like this new hooded cardigan that features symbols from the movie like cats, brooms, jack o lanterns, candles, and of course vacuums. Which ones are your favorites?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy