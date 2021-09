I wasn't trying to generate a scholarly discussion of what the true meaning of "The South" is. It's just a fact that the Braves are the only MLB team that played in the Southeastern United States. You know what I mean. I'm not talking about whether Australian sheep-herders or the Inuit believe part of their soul to be part of "The South" -- it was a general geographic observation as one of the possible reasons why we have so many Braves fans here. I was simply noting that it's always fascinating to me just how many people from Virginia are die-hard Braves fans. I grew up an Orioles fan, and never considered rooting for the Braves. The stadium is 3 hours from Cville -- the closest MLB park. But based on a non-scientific survey of folks here, it seems like it's about 60% Braves, 30% Orioles and/or Nationals, and 10% other.

