Daniels returns at QB for No. 2 Georgia vs South Carolina

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — JT Daniels returned as No. 2 Georgia’s starting quarterback Saturday night against South Carolina.

Daniels didn’t play in last weekend’s 56-7 victory over UAB because of an oblique injury. Stetson Bennett stepped in and tied a school record with five touchdown passes — all in the first half.

Despite Bennett’s performance, the Bulldogs went back to the player who came into the season as their undisputed No. 1 quarterback.

A transfer from Southern Cal, Daniels has guided the Bulldogs to a 5-0 record since taking over as the starter last season.

Daniels wasted no time making an impact in his return to the field. On the first play from scrimmage, he completed a 21-yard pass to Brock Bowers to spark a six-play, 75-yard drive that gave the Bulldogs a quick 7-0 lead.

The next time Georgia had the ball, Daniels hooked up with Jermaine Burton for a 43-yard touchdown that stretched the lead to 14-3.

South Carolina also had some suspense at quarterback. Former graduate assistant Zeb Noland made his third straight start in place of Luke Doty, who went down in practice last month with a foot sprain.

But Doty made his first appearance of the season on the Gamecocks’ second possession.

