Baker County, GA

Flood Advisory issued for Baker, Colquitt, Early, Miller, Mitchell by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baker; Colquitt; Early; Miller; Mitchell The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Colquitt County in south central Georgia Baker County in southwestern Georgia East Central Early County in southwestern Georgia Northeastern Miller County in southwestern Georgia Central Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 747 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Newton, Camilla, Pelham, Mitchell Co A/P, Flint, Hawkinstown, Hoggard Mill, Elmodel Wma, Mimsville, Cotton, Cooktown, Milford, Laney, Hinsonton, Patmos, Bethany, Iveys Mill, Crestview, Hartsfield and Bay.

alerts.weather.gov

