Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Westchester, Orange, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-18 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Westchester; Orange; Putnam A heavy shower will impact portions of northern Westchester, east central Orange and western Putnam Counties through 815 PM EDT At 745 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a heavy shower near Cold Spring, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Peekskill, West Point, Cold Spring, Jefferson Valley, Putnam Valley, Highland Falls and Fort Montgomery. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
