CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Westchester, Orange, Putnam by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Westchester; Orange; Putnam A heavy shower will impact portions of northern Westchester, east central Orange and western Putnam Counties through 815 PM EDT At 745 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a heavy shower near Cold Spring, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Peekskill, West Point, Cold Spring, Jefferson Valley, Putnam Valley, Highland Falls and Fort Montgomery. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
Putnam Valley, NY
City
Highland Falls, NY
City
Jefferson Valley-yorktown, NY
City
Fort Montgomery, NY
City
West Point, NY
County
Orange County, NY
County
Putnam County, NY
City
Peekskill, NY
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Orange

Comments / 0

Community Policy